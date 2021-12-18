Why was Fetty Wap arrested? Ankle monitor alerts authorities to public nuisance warrant

On Friday, December 17, rapper Fetty Wap was arrested again within a span of around two months. Willie Junior Maxwell II (aka Fetty Wap) was at the Newark Liberty airport when his ankle monitor alerted authorities.

However, according to TMZ, Fetty Wap was arrested on a separate charge relating to public nuisance in North Bergen, New Jersey.

The authorities at the airport found an outstanding warrant on his name while getting the alert from his ankle monitor.

Will Fetty Wap get bail over the current arrest?

The report from TMZ also added that Fetty Wap would be able to post bail soon and be released following that. A port authority spokesperson told The New York Post,

“He has been released on bail. No bond amount is indicated. And no photo ID.”

Fetty Wap’s previous arrest over drug bust

On October 28, the 30-year-old rapper was arrested at CitiField in New York City and charged with trafficking drugs. Following this, he was granted bail by a US district judge at $500,000.

Other conditions surrounding his bail demanded that Fetty Wap wear an ankle monitor and surrender his passport.

The rapper was also barred from traveling without official permission. He was slated to go through random drug tests to check whether he was still in possession of narcotics. Fetty Wap was alleged to have run a cocaine and heroin trafficking ring.

At the time of his arrest, the investigation on Fetty Wap and five others revealed $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, along with fentanyl pills, and guns. The singer-songwriter and his associates were charged with selling and distributing heroin as well as fentanyl in Long Island.

However, Fetty’s legal troubles began with his involvement in crime during his teenage years, when he reportedly used to deal drugs. In 2017, the rapper was also arrested for drunk driving and drag racing.

