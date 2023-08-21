What happened to Welven Da Great aka Deez Nuts guy? Unresponsive video sparks concern online 

Welven Da Great has left netizens worried after a video of him lying unresponsive on the ground appeared online. At the time of writing this article, his official Instagram account had not released a statement regarding the clip going viral. However, netizens have taken to the internet to express weariness over the situation.

Popular media outlet Raphouse TV shared a video on their social media accounts that showed Welven Da Great lying down on the streets of Los Angeles. Several people were seen crowed around him. The tweet read:

“Deez Nuts guy was just spotted in Hollywood unresponsive”

At the time of writing this article, Raphouse TV’s tweet had amassed over 40K views.

It remains unclear as to whether Welven Da Great, whose real name is Welven Harris was under the influencer of any substances. Media Takeout reported that he was taken to the hospital after people called the paramedics. However, no updates about his health were available at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to the internet to express concern.

Netizens respond to the viral Welven Da Great video

The viral video has left many fans concerned about his health. Many are under the assumption that he is dead. However, others continue to wait to hear from him or his team. Several supportive tweets appeared on X. A few read:

Netizens react to the viral Hollywood video (Image via Twitter)

Everything to know about Welven Da Great

For those unversed, Welven became an internet sensation after popularizing the “Deez Nuts” meme. The phrase is a viral punchline that involves asking someone a question which elicits the response of “Deez Nuts.” The obnoxious lingo came into being from Dr. Dre’s 1982 album’s Chronic.

In a video posted by Welven on social media, he can be seen asking someone on the phone to guess what he got in the mail. The YouTuber goes on to say “deez nuts.” In the first month of the clip’s release, it amassed over 58,000 likes on Instagram.

Several other content creators created their own rendition of the same including Javalicius and Mykleeproduction amongst others.

The phrase also went viral on former social media platform Vine.

At the time of writing this article, Welven had amassed over 117K followers on his official Instagram account. The Long Beach native reportedly makes his money through paid party appearances.

He has revealed in the past that he was bullied by his peers for his disability but the same helped him go viral online.

The 35 year old has been noticed by music legends including Kendrick Lamar who used the name “Welven Da Great” in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood song.