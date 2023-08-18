Who is Mia Star? Death claims of YouTuber from immersive game explored

News of mega-influencer Mia Star dying has been making headlines since Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The YouTuber rose to prominence in the last five weeks, building a steady following of over 100k, before her supposed death.

However, there is a catch, she is not real. Mia Star happens to be a fictional character created by the company Relatable, for promoting their brand-new game, Who Killed Mia? The company describes it as a "digitally immersive murder mystery game" for the "social media age."

Relatable was formerly called 'What Do You Meme?' named after their hit adult party game of the same name.

Who Killed Mia? is available for purchase at retail stores like Amazon, Target, and Walmart as well as Relatable's website for $29.97. The aim is to solve the mystery of her death using clues provided within the game and those provided digitally, which include her social media posts, various articles, and Mia's texts, among others.

Plot for the game starts when Mia Star is murdered during a live stream

Just a day before the character's in-game death, she shared a post of her walking the red carpet for the Replay Awards with her partner.

A summary of the game seen on Relatable's YouTube channel reads:

"Mia Star, social media sweetheart, model, and mega-influencer about to present at the hottest awards show around. Life is great—until something terrible happens during her pre-show livestream. It's up to you, the citizen detectives, to solve the case."

A photograph seen on Mia's social media account (image via Instagram/@realmiastar)

In the weeks leading up to the identity reveal, several posts from Mia's life were shared on the Instagram account @realmiastar. These include snippets with her partner and best friend, an announcement about being nominated for Creator of the Year at the Replay Awards, and photographs from various photoshoots.

The IG account seems to indicate that everyone in Mia Star's life, including friends and family, is a suspect. The game's box comes with three kits, each with its set of evidence. However, the player(s) also have to scan QR codes provided with the kits for the online clues.

Describing the game, Ben Kaplan of Relatable stated:

"Who Killed Mia? shows what is possible when pushing the limits of creativity and blending digital elements into the game."

More about Relatable

Relatable, formerly 'What Do You Meme?' was cofounded in 2016 by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele. They were raising funds for their namesake game on Kickstarter, which went on to become an instant hit and even a best seller on Amazon.

The brand has made some well-known adult party games inspired by pop culture and social media like Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, New Phone Who Dis?, and Incohearent. In addition to the games, the company also makes products like the viral hit lifestyle product Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pad.

Initial reviews for the Mia Star murder mystery game seen on retailer websites seem positive, unlike the strong criticism it received when the game was announced.