What happened with Wendy Williams after she dropped a concerning note pleading for help near an assisted living facility? TV personality hospitalized

Media personality Wendy Williams was hospitalized on Monday, March 10, after dropping a troubling note from her assisted living facility window, prompting a wellness check by police. The former talk show host's handwritten message, reading "HELP! WENDY!!," was retrieved by a paparazzo, leading to an immediate response from authorities.

The hospital staff performed independent medical tests at Lenox Hill Hospital to examine Wendy Williams' cognitive ability before deciding whether they should end her guardianship, as per TMZ sources.

The incident develops as Williams struggles to end the court-ordered guardianship she received through legal proceedings. Two distinct investigations into Wendy Williams’ guardianship status were launched by New York authorities with participation by Adult Protective Services along with the NYPD.

Wendy Williams’ struggles with guardianship and an assisted living facility

Wendy Williams, 60, has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with her living situation, likening it to imprisonment. Speaking on The Breakfast Club in January 2025, she shared,

"I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison. I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor."

Her hospitalization follows months of legal efforts to regain control over her finances and personal affairs. In January, Williams fired her court-appointed attorney and sought new legal representation.

She later submitted an affidavit in February, asserting that she had "regained capacity" to function independently and no longer required a legal guardian. Her niece, Alex Finnie, has publicly supported Williams, stating that she "sounds great" and does not seem incapacitated.

Wendy Williams' guardianship battle has been ongoing since 2022, following concerns about her mental and physical well-being. A judge appointed a guardian to oversee her finances and personal matters after she was deemed unable to manage them independently. However, Williams has continued to push back against this arrangement.

While Williams has publicly denied diagnoses of frontotemporal dementia, her guardian has described her as "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated."

However, sources close to Williams indicate that recent medical evaluations show she is not incapacitated, potentially influencing the ongoing legal discourse regarding her autonomy, as confirmed by The Breakfast Club on March 11, 2025.

Wendy Williams attended her son's college graduation in December last year in a rare public appearance.

She is also scheduled to appear on The View through a phone interview on March 14 marking her first TV appearance in four years.

