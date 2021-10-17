What happened to Xavior Harrelson? Remains of 11-year-old found at Iowa farm

On Friday, October 15, the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office confirmed that human remains found in late September in Iowa had been identified as 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson. The boy had been reported missing on May 27.

In an official statement, Sheriff Thomas Kriegel said:

"[the body was found] in a rural area approximately 3 miles northwest of Montezuma."

Xavior's remains were found by a farmer who was tending to his soybean crop. The boy's body was discovered in a field that is around 4 miles away from his house. The cause of death has not been released as of yet.

What happened to 10-year old Xavior Harrelson?

On May 27, a family friend had reported Xavior missing. According to some publications, the young boy who was supposed to turn 11 on May 30 had just finished his fourth grade.

Harrelson was a student of Montezuma Elementary School who went missing right after the school was off for summer vacation. Xavior used to live with his mother in a trailer at the Spruce Village trailer park.

Xavior's elementary school principal Kurt Hanna told CNN at the time:

"You never think that would be one of the last times you see somebody. I'm praying it's not."

The principal further added:

"[Xavior Harrelson is] always wanting to make sure you're in a good mood and having a smile on your face."

According to ABC News, the boy had gone for a morning bike ride and did not return. On May 30, over 500 people from the local community initiated a search.

The volunteers included 375 volunteers and 125 law enforcement workers. The FBI, who had been helping with the investigation, was also part of the search effort.

The community has also raised $35,000 as a reward to anyone who could offer any information about Xavior Harrelson.

Montezuma grapples with youth deaths

According to the local publication, Des Moines Register, locals have wrapped orange ribbons on poles and trees throughout Montezuma in honor of Xavior Harrelson. The boy's favorite color was orange.

This is the second such disappearance that has plagued Montezuma. Three years ago, 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbets' body was found in a cornfield. She was reported missing after not returning from her run.

Mollie belonged to Brooklyn (Iowa). Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted for allegedly murdering 20-year old Tibbets in 2018.

