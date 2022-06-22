What is hot car death? 5-year-old Texas boy dies after being left inside mother’s vehicle for several hours

Sadly, hot car deaths are pretty common. Around 23 children died in 2021, while five deaths were reported in 2022. Nearly every state in the country has experienced at least one such death since 1998, where kids have died after being left in a hot vehicle, states NSC.

A similar situation was reported in Houston, Texas, where a 5-year-old boy died after he was left inside the car by his mother.

The woman was reportedly in a rush to organize a birthday for her daughter. Upon reaching home, she got out of the car with her daughter. She forgot that her son was still strapped to his seat.

After being left in the car for two to three hours, the kid died, authorities said. An investigation into the hot car death started on a cul-de-sac about 3:19 p.m., said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Rising temperature claims an innocent life again via a Hot Car death

The mother was out with her kids, running errands to get supplies for her 8-year-old daughter's birthday party on Monday. The mom arrived home, got out with her oldest child, and forgot her son was in the backseat.

Unfortunately, by the time she realized her son's whereabouts, it was too late. As of Monday, temperatures in Houston went above the 100-degree mark, with records broken across Bush, Hobby, and Galveston.

Reportedly, the kid knew how to unbuckle himself. This may be why she assumed her son could have gotten out alone. Gonzalez added that investigators believe the vehicle is a rental and that the unfamiliarity of the door lock may have spelled trouble for the child.

First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene. Meanwhile, it is unclear if the mother will face charges, a report by KTRK stated.

Officials urge people to be extra careful about leaving kids behind in the car

The official cause of death has not been revealed by the medical examiner's office, but Harrison County Sheriff Gonzalez stated that the death was likely due to heatstroke. Sending out a word of caution, Amber Rollins, Director of Kids and Car Safety, said:

"Look before you lock, always check that backseat, do your roll call, make sure everyone is accounted for when you get in the house. If you take your kids to daycare, ask them to call you immediately if your child doesn’t show up as scheduled."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are dying due to heatstroke in the car because they are either being left inside or trapped. The data also showed that by the end of the workweek, Thursdays and Fridays reported the highest number of hot car deaths.

Additionally, it is reported that hot car deaths have happened mostly when the parent or caregiver was meant to drop the child off at a daycare or preschool.

