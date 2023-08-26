What is a humanoid? TikTok video of alien 'Mona Lisa' leaves the internet in a frenzy

Yet another claim of an alien humanoid being found on a crashed UFO on the moon is making rounds of the internet. The video shows an unknown creature with a third eye in a cigar-shaped UFO and people claim that the figure looks like a female human. As the video went viral on social media, several people claimed that it was a Mona Lisa humanoid on the moon.

Several netizens are connecting the viral video with the theory that a spaceship was launched by a secret government agency in 1976. They're claiming that at the time the astronaut who was on the spaceship saw a crashed UFO not very far from where his spaceship landed.

It is worth noting that the theories and the recent viral video aren't backed by any facts and neither have any officials confirmed any instance of these occurrences.

What exactly is humanoid? Here's what you need to know

Humanoid is a term used to define a thing or creature that looks similar to a human being but isn't really a human. This creature could be a robot or something else with uncanny similarities to humans, like having a head, arms, and legs like a human. It is a creature from a science fiction story that is designed to resemble a person or human in some way.

They are often called humanoids as they remind people of human-like things or creatures. Recently, there has been a massive boom of AI images of robots that look nothing like them but have more human features and could be called humanoids.

Social media users reacted widely to the video of a humanoid alien 'Mona Lisa' on the moon

When internet users came across the now-viral video of the human-like creature on the moon, several couldn't believe their eyes. Many were shocked and said that the video was fake and others had theories about the creature.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that it was a UFO Whistleblower who sparked this discussion of unidentified creatures being found. They told Space.com that the government is trying to hide several things and one amongst them is the recent sightings of UFOs.

The House of Representatives Subcommittee on National Security at the Border and Foreign Affairs had a hearing on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. During the hearing, Representative Glenn Grothman said:

"We must demand transparency from the Department of Defense. Congress recognizes the subject of UAPs is multifaceted and requires a careful, data-driven approach."

In the opening remark, Rep. Jared Moskowitz said that Americans have the right to know about the unknown origins and the existence of non-human intelligence things and unnatural phenomena. He added that it wasn't right to keep the Americans in the dark.

However, as mentioned earlier, neither the video nor the claims have been substantiated or confirmed by any official agency.