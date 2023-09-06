What is hyperlipidemia? Bob Barker cause of death revealed days after iconic host's passing

The cause of death of late American presenter Bob Barker, best known for hosting CBS' The Price is Right, has been revealed. As per the death certificate obtained by People Magazine, Barker, who was 99 at the time of his death and was at his Hollywood Hills home, died due to Alzheimer's Disease.

The document stated that Barker had been afflicted with the disease for "years," although the exact date of his diagnosis was not disclosed. According to the death certificate, hypertension (high blood pressure), hypothyroidism, and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) were "other significant conditions" that played a part in Barker's passing.

At the time of his death, no cause of death was given. The host had not talked about having Alzheimer's in public. Barker's death record suggests he had the disease for years before he died, according to TMZ. It is not known when he was identified. While speaking to HuffPost via Bob Barker's companion Nancy Burnet via his publicist Roger Neal, she said:

“Up to two months before his death, Bob Barker routinely participated in conversation and bedside exercises."

In recent years, Barker has dealt with numerous health issues, including skin cancer, back problems, and multiple accidents, as per the media outlet.

All you need to know about one of Bob Barker's cause of deaths, hyperlipidemia

As per Healthline, Hyperlipidemia refers to an abnormally high concentration of fats (lipids) in the blood, including cholesterol and triglycerides. Although it can be inherited, it is frequently caused by lifestyle factors such as an unhealthy diet and lack of physical activity.

High cholesterol is the most typical form of the hyperlipidemia condition. Other types of hyperlipidemia include hypertriglyceridemia and mixed hyperlipidemia, the latter of which occurs when a person has elevated levels of both cholesterol and triglycerides.

Hyperlipidemia is classified into two types: hereditary and acquired. The familial type is determined by genes inherited from your parents.

The acquired type results from:

underlying health conditions

medications you take

lifestyle choices

Most hyperlipidemics are first unaware that they have the condition. Although you cannot feel it, you could eventually discover its consequences. Cholesterol, triglycerides, and other fats may accumulate within your arteries. This narrows the blood arteries, making it more difficult for blood to flow through. Your blood pressure may rise.

A blood clot may potentially develop as a result of the accumulation. A blood clot may result in a heart attack if it breaks off and goes to your heart. It may result in a stroke if it travels to your brain.

In 1972, Barker began moderating The Price Is Right. The game show went on to become the longest-running game show in U.S. history, making Barker the game show presenter with the longest tenure.

While speaking to People Magazine in 2021, Bob Barker said:

"I'm often asked what I loved most about my years with Price, and the first thing that pops to mind is ... the money, of course! All kidding aside, there was much to love. I had the pleasure of working with a dedicated and talented cast and crew for 35 great years.”

Bob Barker died on August 26 at his Los Angeles residence.