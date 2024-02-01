What did Iain Packer do? Man accused of murdering Emma Caldwell reportedly turned "white" during BBC interview

Iain Packer, the accused in the murder case of Emma Caldwell, exhibited a surprising reaction during an interview with a journalist about the killing, as per BBC. The alleged killer reportedly experienced a dramatic change in complexion as a BBC Scotland journalist questioned him about the heinous crime reported in 2005.

In 2005, Packer was accused of murdering a 27-year-old sex worker, Emma Caldwell, whose body was found in Woodland, California. He faced 46 charges but denied all in a court hearing during his trial in 2005, as per Shropshire Star. As per Sky News, Iain Packer, a 51-year-old man, allegedly strangled Emma with his hands and cable, assaulted her, intended to rape her, and murdered her.

What did Iain Packer do to Emma Caldwell?

A representative image of Woodland, from where Emma's body was recovered (Image via Getty)

On April 5, 2005, Iain Packer allegedly killed Emma Caldwell in Limefield Woods in South Lanarkshire. As per Sky News, he strangled her to death and tried to assault her. However, he reportedly disposed of Caldwell's body, her mobile phone, clothes, and other belongings, which were later discovered in South Lanarkshire on May 8, 2005.

The High Court in Glasgow witnessed the jury's swearing-in on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Judge Lord Beckett informed them that the trial is expected to span approximately six to seven weeks. During the trial, he was faced with 46 charges, including Emma's murder, 11 alleged physical assault charges, and abduction. As per Sky News, Iain Packer denied all charges against him.

A woman aged 49, who met Mr. Iain in 2012 and lived with him too, told BBC about the interviews he had done on a documentary about Emma Caldwell's murder. She told BBC that she had arranged those interviews but had not been allowed to be a part of them.

A representative image (Image via Getty)

The interviews, conducted by BBC journalist Sam Poling in 2018 and 2019, as per Shropshire Star, delved into the intricacies of the ongoing investigation, shedding light on the evidence against Packer and exploring the motive behind Caldwell's murder.

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024, Prosecutor Richard Goddard asked about Iain's second interview conducted in 2019, and as evidence provided, she said,

"His face was grey. He had walked down to the cafe after 15-20 minutes of the interview. He was white as a sheet. You could see something had gone badly wrong. It was as if it was all closing in on him."

The woman added that Iain Packer said, "They are blaming me for Emma," and repeatedly asked me the same question. The woman added,

"It was written all over his face…that he was being found out. That is the only words I can describe."

Packer's alleged change in complexion has fueled speculation about the psychological and emotional toll the accusations may be taking on the accused.

A representative image (Image via Getty)

During the trial in January 2024, evidence at the High Court in Glasgow was given by another woman who claimed that Iain attacked her in woodland in Strathclyde Park. She told the court,

"Basically, he liked choking, he liked r*pe fetish, then he would say 'only if it's consensual."

The legal proceedings surrounding Emma Caldwell's murder continue to unfold while Iain Packer is still on trial, as per BBC.