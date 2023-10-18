Conor McGregor won't face charges over alleged sexual assault incident during NBA Finals as case dropped due to lack of evidence

In Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals, a woman accused Conor McGregor of raping her. The controversial mixed martial artist allegedly “violently” sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the Kaseya Center on June 9. The Miami Heat, the host of the said game and the NBA, received letters of the allegation of sexual misconduct. The league and the said franchise quickly launched their investigation into the accusation.

Over four months after the incident, McGregor will not be facing criminal charges. “Insufficient evidence” and “contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses” to prove McGregor’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt are the reasons for the dismissal of the allegations.

Barbara Llanes, a lawyer who represents the Dublin, Ireland native, had this to say when asked to comment:

"After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor. On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over."

Based on the footage from the venue, McGregor and the woman entered and exited the men’s restroom together. They were inside for roughly five minutes. His accuser didn’t show any signs of distress when the two came out. They were even seen in a club inside the arena until they left separately.

An attendant who was in the bathroom when the accuser and McGregor came in was also interviewed. Here’s his statement per the prosecutors’ documents:

"did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual."

Another fact that aided Conor McGregor was when his accuser asked the police if the MMA star “would like to settle” if charges were withdrawn. Based on the aforementioned specifics of the investigation, the state would not be able to prove McGregor’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Conor McGregor once punched a mascot in a hilarious skit that went wrong

Conor McGregor was a guest of honor in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. One of MMA history’s most vicious strikers was asked to punch Burnie, the Heat’s mascot.

Although everything was planned, the hit was serious enough to send the mascot to the emergency room of a hospital in Miami. McGregor was promoting a pain relief spray, which was used on Burnie after he fell to the floor. The ER staff reportedly gave the mascot medication for the pain and was sent home to recover.

After the incident, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said:

“It’s the Miami Heat toughness that we are talking about. Should’ve been allowed to take the first swing. We won’t reveal who that is but he’s tough. Take a punch and get back up. Yeah, he’s not going to miss any time.”

