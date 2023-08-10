What did Ian Milam do? Spencerport teacher arrested for posing as a teen student on Snapchat

On Wednesday, August 9, the US attorney's office announced that Spencerport middle school teacher Ian Milam had been arrested for allegedly posing as a high school student online.

According to Rochester First, 37-year-old Milam created multiple fake Snapchat accounts before using them to send inappropriate photos to at least two minor girls aged 11 and 12. Subsequently, Milam reportedly attempted to manipulate the children into sending him illicit pictures in return.

Trigger warning: This article concerns child abuse, the reader's discretion is advised

This comes months after a Spencerport high school security guard was caught taking inappropriate photos of girls on… pic.twitter.com/S704M7TXIO Spencerport, NY middle school teacher, Ian Milam, posed as a high school student on Snapchat and coerced young girls to send him inappropriate photos and videos.This comes months after a Spencerport high school security guard was caught taking inappropriate photos of girls on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As noted by the District Attorney's Office, Ian Milam has been charged with the production and possession of child p*rnography.

In 2018, Ian Milam started teaching in the area

According to the Spencerport school district, Ian Milam has been teaching in the area since 2018. Finger Lakes Daily News noted that at the time of the incident, Milam was a sixth-grade math teacher at Cosgrove Middle School.

J @JOVIE5372 @WHEC_JLewke @SpencerportCSD @news10nbc Omg he has 2 young sons!!!!

13Wham reported that in an undisclosed period before May, Ian Milam began an inappropriate online encounter with the two girls under fake names. Two accounts, identified as "matteckler" and "mikeywikey37", were used in the incident. The accounts were also reportedly used to have inappropriate conversations with several other children.

Over time, Milam reportedly began sending illicit online material to the girls. He began to push the 11-year-old to send inappropriate photos of herself. In another instance, authorities said that he attempted to intimidate the 12-year-old into doing the same.

The Greece Police Department was informed on May 3 that explicit online material had been found on the phone of a 12-year-old girl. The girl told authorities that she had received the footage from the 11-year-old victim. Authorities used search warrants to track down Ian Milam's fake online accounts.

The criminal complaint outlined the accusations against the teacher.

"Search warrants executed on the Snapchat accounts with the usernames “matteckler” and “mikeywikey37” were traced to defendant Milam, who allegedly posed as a high school student in the Spencerport School District and sent (...) explicit photos and videos to Minor Victim 1. Milam is also accused of manipulating Minor Victim 1 into sending a photo via Snapchat of herself in a tank top," it read.

Carla Rogner @CarlaRogner Anyone with information on Milam or the Snapchat accounts “matteckler” or “mikeywikey37” are asked to call the FBI at (585) 279-0085.

Ty Zinkiewich, Spencerport Central School District Superintendent, condemned Milam's alleged actions.

In an open letter to the school district, Zinkiewich wrote:

"The district was never given any reason to suspect illegal or inappropriate behavior by Milam in any way. A background check and employment screening are required prior to hiring."

The statement continued:

"We have initiated our own internal review, and hope you understand that any official release of information will come from law enforcement agencies. Our priority will be to our students and maintaining the integrity of the FBI investigation."

Milam is currently under police custody. He is scheduled for a hearing on August 14.