What If...? season 2 episode 7: Exact release date and time on Disney+, what to expect, and more

What If...? season 2 episode 7 will drop on Disney+ on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 12:00 am PT. Marvel Studios has carried on the Multiverse Saga by delving into other potential MCU realms, with the release of What If...? season 2. The show has reportedly transported viewers to other universes since its first episode, which dropped on December 22.

The previous episode, which was titled What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?, introduced a new hero to the MCU. The series will continue to drop new episodes every night until the season finale on Saturday, December 30.

What If...? season 2 episode 7: Where to watch, release date, and time for all regions

What If... Hela found the Ten Rings? is the title of the seventh and upcoming episode of What if…? season 2. The episode is slated to air on Thursday, December 28 at 12:00 am PT. A list of the release dates and times, accounting for different time zones and locations, is provided below:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 12 am Central Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 3 am British Summer Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 8 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 9 am Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 6 pm Philippines Time Thursday, December 28, 2023 3 pm

What If...? season 2 has a total of nine episodes that have been airing every day since December 22. Now, What if...? season 2 episode 7 will also air on December 28, following which, viewers will be left with two more episodes to wrap up the show. Since season 1, What If...? and all its following episodes have been accessible to fans solely on Disney+.

Since Disney owns the show's rights, presently, the series cannot air on any other platform. The Disney+ website provides the audience with all of the information they need about the membership choices available to them with a single click.

What If...? season 2 episode 7 what to expect

Titled What If... Hela found the Ten Rings?, the upcoming episode's main story will relove around Hela. The episode is also set to feature Shang-Chi, Odin, and many more characters from the MCU.

Odin, growing concerned about Hela’s violent tendencies, decides to impart a lesson by taking away her powers and sending her to Earth. However, when she arrives in ancient China, the alluring power of the Ten Rings poses a danger of reigniting the Goddess of Death’s wicked appetite.

The Watcher guides viewers around the cosmos in season 2 of What If...?, revealing both new and old characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Up to this point, the season has seen exciting situations like Nebula joining the Nova Corps, Ego's attack on Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a different Period, Happy Hogan's Christmas mission, Iron Man landing on Sakaar, and the Tesseract landing in an indigenous confederacy.

Now, What If...? season 2 episode 7 will present another new possibility, where Cate Blanchett as Hela will be the one wielding the 10 rings and battling against Odin with Wenwu.

What if...? season 2 episode 7 will air on Disney+ this Thursday, December 28. Fans can catch the previous season of the series on the streaming platform as well, as they wait for the new segment to drop.