Shang-Chi: What are the 10 rings sending a beacon to? Post-credits scene explained

Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings brought a fresh narrative to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by unveiling its inaugural Asian superhero, Shang-Chi, skillfully portrayed by Simu Liu.

The Ten Rings stand as a central element alongside the intricate tale of familial bonds, ancient traditions, and breathtaking martial arts. These ancient artifacts, wielded for ages by Wenwu, a.k.a. the Mandarin (Tony Leung), eventually found their new bearer in Shang-Chi after an intense and emotional confrontation.

However, the film left a trail of unanswered questions about these formidable relics. Their significance, origin, and the sudden mysterious beacon they emit once in Shang-Chi's hands have become the topic of intense debate and speculation among MCU aficionados.

In a nutshell, the Ten Rings seem to be broadcasting a call, presumably across dimensions. The exact recipient or purpose remains shrouded in mystery. However, a mix of comic lore, MCU hints, and directorial teasers point towards several captivating possibilities, encompassing the alien Makluans and even the menacing Kang the Conqueror.

Shang-Chi's Rings and the MCU mysteries they unlock

The Makluans connection

The Marvel Comics universe offers a tantalizing clue, suggesting that the Ten Rings might be linked with the Makluans, a race of dragon-like extraterrestrials.

Fin Fang Foom stands out as an iconic nemesis to Iron Man. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director behind the Legend of the Ten Rings, subtly hinted towards this connection in interviews, implying that seasoned comic readers might already sense the unfolding direction.

Furthermore, the moment Shang-Chi inherits the Ten Rings, their hue transitions from an icy blue to vibrant shades of orange and yellow. This metamorphosis could hint at the rings acknowledging Shang-Chi's newfound inner equilibrium. The visual motifs, especially the dragon-like entities in Ta Lo, lend weight to the Makluans theory.

Is Kang the recipient?

Introducing another layer to the puzzle is the theory surrounding Kang the Conqueror. With his anticipated rise as the next colossal antagonist in the MCU, Kang's multiverse machinations position him as a plausible contender for the Ten Rings' beacon.

His vast knowledge of technology and the increasing whispers of Kang's more profound roles in the forthcoming MCU Phase 4 make the link between him and the Ten Rings worth considering.

A link with Ms. Marvel

Lastly, there seems to be a potential link between the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel - Kamala Khan. Kamala's powerful bracelet, which activates her unique abilities, might have a connection to the Ten Rings, given the symbols and Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the MCU.

A particular hint is the Ten Rings organization logo appearing in the temple where Kamala's bracelet was discovered. With Brie Larson's Captain Marvel making a notable appearance in the post-credits scene of the Legend of the Ten Rings, it paves the way for intertwining narratives.

Given this connection and the evident link with Ms. Marvel, it is highly plausible that we might catch a glimpse of Simu Liu in the upcoming The Marvels movie.

To wrap up, Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings has intricately woven a tapestry of potential narratives for the MCU's next chapters. The interdimensional call of the Ten Rings, echoing through the multiverse, sets the stage for enthralling story arcs.

Whether the lore leans towards the Makluans or Kang or introduces an entirely fresh twist, the tales of the character promise to be central to this grand unfolding narrative.