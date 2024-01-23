What If...? season 3 new look highlights Sam Wilson's Captain America, Gundam crossover, and more

The newly released images for What If...? season 3 by Marvel Studios showcase a variety of scenarios. Based on the images released by the studio, fans can look forward to seeing Sam Wilson as Captain America alongside Monica Rambeau. Additionally, there will be a crossover with a Captain America-style Gundam mech suit.

The images reveal that the animated series will also introduce Sam Wilson's Captain America, played by Anthony Mackie, and the Red Guardian, played by David Harbour. Notably, these characters were previously unseen on the show. In addition, season three presents Wilson with Monica Rambeau hinting at a collaborative mission.

What could What If...? season 3 be about?

A still from What If...? season 3. (Image via X/What If...?)

As per the comics that debuted in 1977, What If...? season 3 could potentially explore deeper aspects of the MCU's multiverse, with a central focus on The Watcher as a central figure.

Given the series' history of reimagining key MCU events, we might see more alternative scenarios of well-known stories. In addition, it could also explore territories or characters that hadn't been the focus in earlier seasons.

Furthermore, producer Brad Winderbaum suggests that What If...? season 3 might also delve into his character, motivations, and perhaps his background. This could provide a unique perspective on the MCU, considering The Watcher's role as an observer of the multiverse.

In a statement, Brad said:

"The fact that we have What If…? going into a third season, it means that we can go a little bit deeper with these characters, especially the Watcher."

With the exploration of the multiverse, there's an opportunity for What If...? season 3 to connect with the broader MCU narrative, possibly tying in with events or developments from recent movies or series. The serialized aspect of the show, combined with its anthology nature, allows for both standalone stories and overarching themes that could align with the evolving MCU storyline.

What was What If...? season 2 about?

In What If...? season 2, the series continued to explore alternative scenarios within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This season included episodes where Nebula joins the Nova Corps, Peter Quill battles Earth's mightiest heroes, Happy Hogan saves Christmas, Iron Man crashes into the Grandmaster, and Captain Carter fights the Hydra Stomper.

Other notable episodes featured Kahhori reshaping the world, Hela finding the Ten Rings, and the Avengers assembling in 1602. The season concluded with an episode where Strange Supreme intervenes in the multiverse. The series featured a variety of characters and scenarios, showcasing different outcomes in the MCU's alternate timelines.

The official synopsis of the show via Marvel reads:

"Season 2 of “What If…?” continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles."

All the seasons of What If...? are available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.