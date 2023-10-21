"What an insane crossover": Fans thrilled as TXT announces their upcoming appearance on the anime program, Crayon Shinchan

On Saturday, October 21, the four-piece K-pop boy group TXT announced their upcoming appearance in the famous anime program Crayon Shinchan. The members will be dubbing their characters' voices in Japanese for the episode that'll be released on October 28. In addition to their special appearance on the show, the members will also be performing their Happy Fools challenge.

Expand Tweet

In order to commemorate the special crossover between TXT and Crayon Shincan, merchandise and other limited edition special products will be made available through the Weverse Shop and Futabasha.

Expand Tweet

Fans cheer as TXT announces their upcoming special appearance on the popular anime program, Crayon Shinchan

Crayon Shinchan is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yoshito Usui, which was also adapted into an anime later. Since 1990, the show has established itself as one of the most popular children's series, with an impressive viewership and a solid reputation built over thirty years in the industry.

Due to the series' popularity, many collaborations and special appearances by renowned personalities, including K-pop idols, have occurred. Only last month, the famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK briefly appeared in the series, and now TXT will be following suit with a cameo appearance. Fans are already excited about the animated versions of the members and the glimpse of their recording behind-the-scenes, which was recently released.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the members' characters have been dubbed by themselves in Japanese, and the episode is slated for release on October 28, 2023. Additionally, given that Crayon Shinchan also continues its manga series simultaneously with the anime episode releases, the manga version of TXT's cameo episode will be released on November 4, 2023.

The members will also be performing their Happy Fools dance challenge, the song featuring Coi Leray from their previously released mini-album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. In honor of the special appearance, each of the members shared their thoughts and comments about their collaboration with Crayon Shinchan.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's comments about Crayon Shinchan (Image via X/@translatingTXT)

Soobin: "Even though I really love Shiro, I was really happy to meet Shinchan’s entire family this time."

The other two TXT members, Yeonjun and Beomgyu, said

Yeonjun: "We’ve prepared a lot more than just the anime! I hope you enjoy it a lot!"

Beomgyu: "It was my first time doing a voiceover for an anime and it was a very new and special experience. we worked hard on it so please make sure to watch it!"

Taehyun and Hueningkai added,

Taehyun: "I was really shocked and happy when I heard that we were going to be on ‘Crayon Shinchan’. I hope you guys enjoy it, please look forward to it!"

Hueningkai: "I’ve been watching ‘Crayon Shinchan’ since I was a little kid so I enjoyed this collab a lot. Please look forward to it!" (Translation via X/@translatingTXT)

Fans have been collectively counting down the days till the release and excitedly awaiting the special merchandise that will be heading their way since the thrilling news was announced.