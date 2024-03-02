What did Iris Apfel say about Trump and Obama? 2017 interview revisited in wake of designer's death at 102 

Iris Apfel, a fashion icon whose eclectic wardrobe was featured in an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, reportedly passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024, at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, Variety reported. She was 102 years old.

Her death was confirmed by her agent, Lori Sale, in a statement to Variety, where she described Iris Apfel as “a visionary in every sense of the word,” who saw the world through a unique lens.

As news of her tragic passing spread across the internet, fans posted tributes honoring her colorful life, which revolved around her unique sense of style. However, in the wake of her death, her polarizing political views were also dredged up by some of her critics.

In an interview with Elle in 2017, Iris Apfel said she was fed up with the media's "really awful" treatment of Donald Trump. Apfel, who then stated she doesn't like to discuss politics or faith, called President Barack Obama “one of the worst presidents,” adding, "The last eight years have been a total disaster."

Iris Apfel then sympathized with the current president at the time, Donald Trump, "for what he has to work with and all the disgusting press they throw at him," adding the reporting was “all lies,” and the press treatment of Trump has really been awful.

Tributes pour in as fashion icon Iris Apfel dies aged 102

In a statement to Variety on Friday, March 1, the agent of Iris Apfel confirmed her client passed away at her home in Florida. Lori Sale, who described working alongside the fashion icon as the honor of a lifetime, added:

“She saw the world through a unique lens – one adorned with giant, distinctive spectacles that sat atop her nose. Through those lenses, she saw the world as a kaleidoscope of color, a canvas of patterns and prints. Her artistic eye transformed the mundane into the extraordinary and her ability to blend the unconventional with the elegant was nothing short of magical.”

In the wake of her passing, fans of the late fashion icon Icon took to X and posted tributes honoring her legacy.

According to NPR, Apfel, who was born in Queens, New York, in 1921, worked as a copywriter for "Women's Wear Daily" before starting a textile and fabric reproduction business in 1950 alongside her husband Carl, who died in 2015. Her company reportedly managed White House restoration projects for nine presidents, from Harry Truman to Bill Clinton.

She was catapulted to mainstream fame in 2005 after the Metropolitan Museum of Art featured an exhibition of her eclectic and colorful wardrobe called “Rara Avis: Selections From the Iris Apfel Collection.”

Her singular sense of style was admired by many, including fashion powerhouses that featured her in many of their ad campaigns. Her fame also led to her becoming the subject of a well-reviewed documentary by Albert Maysles (Iris) in 2014.

According to NPR, at age 97, she became a professional fashion model and modeled for Vogue Italia, Kate Spade, and M.A.C.