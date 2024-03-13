What is an Iron Lung? Paul Alexander aka Polio Paul dies at 78 after spending most of his life in a mechanical chamber

Well-known lawyer Paul Alexander, 78, unexpectedly died on March 11, 2024. Also known as Polio Paul, his cause of death has not been made official. Paul was diagnosed with polio in 1952 which resulted in paralysis throughout his body, leaving him with no other option except to use an iron lung.

Science Museum states that the iron lung is an instrument made for patients with poliomyelitis during the 50s. The disease led to muscle paralysis which also resulted in breathing problems for a patient. It was originally invented by Philip Drinker and Louis Agassiz Shaw Jr. and had a metal box equipped with bellows that made breathing easier.

Since the polio vaccine did not come out until 1955, there was a fear that many children would suffer from breathing problems due to paralysis in the muscles. When the machine was first invented, it was priced between $1,500 and $2,000 and went through multiple renovations over the next few years.

Paul Alexander was the only polio survivor to have used an iron lung for so many years. However, the product's repair and maintenance is not easy considering that it is hardly used by anyone today.

Paul's death was confirmed on a GoFundMe page launched by Christopher Ulmer. The page has been disabled for further donations and it managed to collect $143,461 until it was shut down.

Paul Alexander was in the headlines over the years for surviving in an iron lung

Paul Alexander was 6 years old when he contracted polio. The disease left his head, neck, and mouth operational. Before his diagnosis, he played outside with his brother, and on one such day in the summer season, the siblings returned home for dinner when it started to rain. Soon, their mother discovered that Paul had a fever.

He was eventually hospitalized and his lungs were full of mucus. Paul found himself in an iron lung when his eyes opened, but he continued to pursue a successful career as a lawyer.

While speaking to HealthDay, he said that he learned more about "voluntary breathing" due to which he could leave the machine for some time. He added:

"I have to consciously push air into my lungs, something that's done involuntarily by just about everyone else. It's hard work, but it allows me to escape this infernal device, if only for a little while."

The iron lung slowly came into use at the time when Paul had polio and he described it as his "cocoon." Alexander mentioned that his mother felt in the initial stages that he had polio. He continued:

"I remember feeling hot and feverish, and for the next few days, I stayed in the bed and didn't move. I remember I had this coloring book, and I felt this compulsion to color as much as I could, sort of like maybe I wouldn't be able to do it in the future."

Paul Alexander's GoFundMe page reveals more details about him

The description of Paul Alexander's GoFundMe page stated that since he was using an iron lung, there were people who used the same for their benefit. The page says that it led to financial problems for Paul and added:

"He struggles to maintain his iron lung, afford healthcare, and find housing that accommodates his needs. Paul lives in a small one-room apartment that does not have a window."

In an interview with The Guardian, Paul revealed that he was romantically linked to a woman named Claire but they could not marry as the latter's mother did not agree to it. In his interview with HealthDay, Paul recalled that a tracheotomy was performed on him by cardiologist Dr. Milton Davis.

His father made a writing product for him where he had to use his neck muscles. He later acquired scholarships for Southern Methodist University and University of Texas. He was employed by an Arlington law firm for some time at the beginning of his career.

As of writing this, detailed information on Paul Alexander's survivors remains unknown.