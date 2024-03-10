What happened to Sophia Leone? GoFundMe raises $12,000 as adult film actress found dead in U.S. apartment

Sophia Leone, who gained recognition for her appearances in multiple adult films, tragically passed away at the age of 26. As reported by News 18, the cause of death has not been officially disclosed, prompting an investigation to find more details.

Her family members confirmed Leone's death, revealing that they had been attempting to reach her, but she did not respond to them. She was eventually discovered in an unresponsive state inside her residence in New Mexico on March 1, 2024, as per the New York Post.

While further updates are currently awaited from the authorities, modeling agency 101 Modeling shared a post on their official page on X, which reads:

"To be clear, Sophia's death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide. We're going to take some time off social media because this is difficult. But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her."

101 Modeling additionally shared another post, with a link to a GoFundMe page, where they paid tribute to Sophia Leone by describing her as a "beautiful spirit" who left a positive impact on the lives of many people.

GoFundMe page launched for Sophia Leone's memorial fund: Details explored

Sophia Leone's stepfather, Mike Romero, has initiated a GoFundMe page to get help organizing her memorial. Romero announced the news of her passing in the page description and continued:

"The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock, on top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for."

Romero added that, apart from funeral expenses, the donations would be used for any other emergencies since the family is dealing with a big loss. Romero revealed that Sophia had a special attraction towards animals and had three pets.

The description states Leone as a "beloved Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Niece, and Friend." Romero mentioned that she had an interest in traveling to different places and tried everything to keep the people around her happy. He ended by writing:

"As her Stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time. Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace."

The page aims to collect $12,000, and as of now, donations worth $10,075 have been made.

More about Sophia Leone

According to Complex, Sophia Leone was featured in around 150 adult films throughout her career. She was active on Instagram with around 300,000 followers, where she posted a lot of pictures, and the last one was shared on February 28, 2024.