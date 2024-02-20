Cocoa Brown net worth: Fortune explored as GoFundMe raises more than $30,000 in wake of house fire

Cocoa Brown lost her house on February 18, 2024, after it was burned down in a fire incident. The 2 Broke Girls star is popular for her career in films and TV shows, and her net worth is believed to be around $500,000, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Citizenside reported that the destroyed house was located in Fayetteville. However, the circumstances leading to the fire are yet to be revealed, and there is no information available on whether someone was injured in the incident.

Expand Tweet

Sources close to the matter say that the incident possibly started when a candle fell on some clothes, and Brown attempted to put down the fire with an extinguisher. However, the fire reportedly went out of control, and Brown managed to escape the house with her son Phoenix and their pets.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been launched by Cocoa Brown's team to collect funds for help. The page aims to accumulate an amount of $50,000.

Cocoa Brown has earned her wealth majorly from her acting career

Cocoa Brown, a well-known face in the entertainment industry, has appeared in several films and TV shows since 2001. CelebrityNetWorth states that she is also a comedian and has a net worth of $500,000. The artist is also known as Farah Brown, and her official website elaborates on her comedy skills:

"Cocoa Brown audaciously draws from painful reminiscences and hard-knocked lessons, bravely weaving humorous tales that uplift, upend, and upgrade everything you thought you knew about comedy."

The 51-year-old initially appeared in some short films and soon moved to television. She even participated in America's Got Talent and portrayed minor roles in famous shows such as The Young and the Restless, Austin & Ally, and ER.

Furthermore, she is known for her appearance as Jennifer in 162 episodes of Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse. Although the show did not get a positive response, it was nominated for a few awards. Brown has been featured in various films, including Ted 2, where she portrays Joy.

Cocoa Brown also played recurring roles in TV shows like American Crime Story, 9-1-1, Never Have I Ever, and The Big Door Prize. Her stage comedy has been praised by the public, and she was the headliner at the Big Comedy Network at District Live in 2022. According to Connect Savannah, she expressed her excitement at the time and said:

"Savannah is a beautiful city to me and I remember it being that way. I'm going to bring my kid to me. He's never been and I get to share the excitement in his eyes with him. I'm looking forward to it all the way around."

Cocoa Brown's GoFundMe page is collecting funds

As mentioned, a GoFundMe page was launched by Cocoa Brown's team to get her some help after her house was destroyed in a fire. The description reads in part:

"Cocoa, a beacon of joy in our lives through her incredible comedy, now faces an unimaginable challenge as she and her son must rebuild their lives from scratch. While we're grateful to hear that they are safe, the road ahead is undoubtedly daunting."

Expand Tweet

The page stated that the donations would help Brown's family to get "shelter, clothing, and other necessities." The team requested everyone to share the details of the page through social media. As of now, donations worth $36,740 have been made.