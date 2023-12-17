Never Have I Ever season 5: Renewal Possibilities explored

Never Have I Ever season 5 is not going to happen. The series was intended to end after four seasons. And it did make sense since the actors were too old to play the role of high school students. Unfortunately for fans, the saga of Devi Vishwakumar's notoriously poor judgment and reckless choices ends.

Written and directed by Mindy Kaling, this coming-of-age series premiered on Netflix in 2020. It was well-received for its witty dialogues and realistic depiction of life for Indian-American teenagers.

However, despite the show garnering a devoted following among Netflix users and its most recent episode peaking at 11.5 million views(via Variety), Mindi decided not to move on with Never Have I Ever season 5. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she stated:

“Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old."

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 5?

Season 4 features Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) last year of high school antics. She has a wrecked limo on the way to prom, a problematic tour of Princeton, and a vandalized car. So if Devi goes to college, she must also decide who she will date: Ben Gross, who has gone from rival to lover, Darren Barnet's Paxton Hall-Yoshida, or Michael Cimino's new bad boy Ethan.

Season 4's conclusion does a good enough job of wrapping up Devi's story. But most fans would still like to see more of her loved ones' backstories explored. As her three best friends, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), Eleanor (Ramona Young), and Aneesa (Megan Suri) begin their lives after high school, a spin-off series seems a good bet. In an interview with PopSugar, Kaling says:

"I absolutely would consider doing that if there was a demand. I've never thought about a spinoff actually. It's a fun thought experiment, but I haven't actually thought of one."

When asked about the character she would love to see if there was a Never Have I Ever season 5, she chooses Eleanor's puppy-dog lover and Paxton's airhead best buddy Trent, played by Benjamin Norris. She said:

"He really makes me laugh, so finding out [more about] Trent and seeing what his haircare routine is every morning. I would definitely watch that show. I'd definitely like to write that show."

So Never Have I Ever season 5 is not on the cards right now. But, the good news for the fans of the Mindy style of show is that she is said to be creating a new Netflix series. As reported by Deadline, It is a workplace comedy inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers front office.

Never Have I Ever: A coming of age saga

The story of a nerdy Indian American girl (Image via Instagram)

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy in which a contemporary first-generation Indian American adolescent girl navigates the complexities of life. Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is a high school girl who strives too much and often finds herself in trouble.

To witness someone like Devi given the Fleabag treatment—a chance to avoid sadness by acting out—is exhilarating and new. The fourth season gives closure to her high school story as she graduates. The last few episodes show her making significant decisions about her love life.

Even though Never Have I Ever season 5 will not come, you can watch other seasons on Netflix.