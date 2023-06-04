Never Have I Ever season 4: Meet the cast

The much-awaited new season of Never Have I Ever is all set to premiere on June 8, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show follows the story of Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian American student, as she finally embarks on her high school journey, overcoming numerous obstacles in both her school and personal life. Netflix released the official synopsis of Never Have I Ever's upcoming season on its official website, which states:

"Senior year has finally arrived. Between college conundrums, identity crises, and crushes that won't fade, are Devi and the gang ready to face the future?"

The show, created by notable director and comedian Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, is based on the former's childhood. Never Have I Ever has had a great run on Netflix and even managed to garner global appreciation for its representation of culture, community, and relationships. In addition to the already intriguing storyline, the show also hosts an exceptionally talented star cast that has delivered stunning performances.

Never Have I Ever season 4: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, and others to reprise their roles in the last season of the coming-of-age drama

1) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is all set to reprise her role as Devi Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever season 4. The actress plays the role of the central character, around whom, all the storylines revolve. Her casting in the show has managed to make headlines as she was chosen, without any prior acting experience, by Mindy Kaling among almost 15,000 competitors. Needless to say, she has certainly managed to hit it out of the park with her stunning performance in the show, having received global appreciation for the same.

The last season of the show saw Devi getting yet again caught up in a love triangle with Ben and Paxton. Despite Paxton practically dedicating his graduation speech to Devi, the finale of the show shockingly saw Devi get together with Ben and cash in her "one free boink" card. However, based on the trailer of season 4, Devi is no longer with Ben as both have seemingly moved on and are now in different relationships with different people altogether.

Owing to the unexpected change in storylines, fans can't wait for season 4 to premiere and, hopefully, get answers to what might've happened between the two.

The Canadian actress will also be starring in the Netflix rom-com The Netherfield Girls, which is based on the classic novel Pride and Prejudice. It has also been revealed that the actress will be playing the lead role of Lizzie Bennet in the film.

2) Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Darren Barnet will also be reprising his role as the fan-favorite character Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever season 4. His character's chemistry and dynamic with Devi in the show managed to break the internet several times, and the fandom has continuously shipped the couple to get together.

Even though the last season of the show saw Paxton finally graduate and move to college, the trailer for the upcoming installment sees Paxton return. It is no secret that Paxton still has feelings for Devi as he heaped praises on her in his graduation speech and talked about how much she means to him. However, with Devi getting together with Ben and being in a different relationship altogether in the upcoming season, fans wonder where Paxton might fit in the equation.

Darren Barnet has previously guest starred in television shows including This Is Us, S.W.A.T, Criminal Minds, and Family Reunion. The actor has also been a part of numerous films including American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules, Untitled Horror Movie, and Love Hard, among many others.

3) Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross

Never Have I Ever season 4 will also see Jaren Lewison reprise the beloved character of Ben Gross. To say that Ben has had a complicated relationship with Devi would be an understatement. From being enemies, to "just friends," Devi and Ben have really been through it all. While fans have shipped the duo together since the first season, they never actually admitted their feelings for one another.

In fact, the two have always been in a casual relationship, leading fans to wonder if the last season of Never Have I Ever will finally see them admit their feelings to one another.

Actor Jared Lewinson has managed to create a huge fanbase for himself, owing to his stunning portrayal of the character in the show. He has been the recipient of global appreciation for his ability to flawlessly delve into Ben's role and bring forth the different emotions in the show quite convincingly. Based on the season 4 trailer, fans can expect nothing less from the actor as he gears up to bid farewell to the beautiful series.

Lewison has previously starred in numerous films and television shows, including Men, Women & Children, Beyond the Farthest Star, 90 Feet from Home, Bad Fairy, and Away and Back.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, season 4 of the show will also be host to several notable actors essaying pivotal roles, including:

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres

Richa Moorjani as plays Kamala

Benjamin Norris as Trent Harrison

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar

Niecy Nash as Dr. Jamie Ryan

Christina Kartchner as Eve

Never Have I Ever season 4: Who plays the new heartthrob Ethan in the upcoming season?

The upcoming season of Never Have I Ever will be host to an all-new love interest for Devi Vishwakumar. Described by show creator Lang Fisher, as a “smoldering bad boy,” the upcoming season will see Ethan, a high school heartthrob, fall for Devi for he is "intrigued by her fearless nature."

The character will be played by the Love, Victor actor Michael Cimino, who has already managed to impress the Never Have I Ever fandom with his stunning performance in the trailer. Fans can't wait to see the upcoming season of the show to better explore his character.

Viewers might be well acquainted with Cimino from his roles in numerous films and shows including Centurion XII, Senior Year, Hamster & Gretel, and How I Met Your Father, among many others.

Who will win, Team Paxton or Team Ben? Catch the upcoming season of Never Have I Ever on June 8, 2023, at 3 am ET, exclusively on Netflix, to find out.

