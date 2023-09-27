John McEnroe divulges how his 'Never Have I Ever' gig helped Stanford choose him as graduation speaker during conversation with Maria Sharapova

During a recent conversation with Maria Sharapova, John McEnroe revealed how his involvement in the American comedy-drama television series 'Never Have I Ever' played a pivotal role in Stanford University selecting him as the speaker for their Commencement ceremony.

Sharapova will team up with McEnroe and face Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi for Pickleball Slam 2. During a recent promotional shoot for the same, the Russian took to social media and asked her fans and followers to send in their questions which she would then ask McEnroe.

A fan asked about John McEnroe's experience narrating the TV series 'Never Have I Ever'. The 64-year-old responded enthusiastically, stating that narrating the show was an absolute delight.

The American tennis legend further explained that his involvement in the series played a significant role in him being invited as the graduation speaker at Stanford University this year. McEnroe credited the opportunity to the fact that the senior class President had witnessed and appreciated his work on the show.

"I think fire you know ‘cause, believe it or not, Maria I was the graduation speaker at Stanford this year in large part because the senior class President heard and saw my work or heard it and in ‘Never Have I Ever’. Thank you," McEnroe replied.

In 1977, John McEnroe decided to pursue his education at Stanford University. However, his victory in the U.S. collegiate championship in 1978 prompted him to leave school and turn professional.

The former World No. 1 played a crucial part in guiding Stanford to the NCAA tennis championship in 1978 while also securing the individual title the same year.

"I always feel that desire, in a way, but then I go look in a mirror" - John McEnroe jokes about his potential return to tennis again

John McEnroe at the 2023 Laver Cup 2023

John McEnroe was on the sidelines at the recently concluded 2023 Laver Cup, serving as the captain for Team World. However, the competitive spirit hadn't left the 64-year-old. In fact, he admitted that he still harbors the burning desire to step back onto the court every once in a while.

However, McEnroe promptly dismissed the possibility, jesting about how his inclination to make a comeback vanished each time he caught a glimpse of his hair's color in the mirror.

Even during doubles matches, McEnroe humorously remarked that he witnessed the balls come twice, which reminded the American that it was time for him to sit on the bench now.

"I always feel that desire, in a way, but then I go look in a mirror and I start with looking at the color of my hair, and I'm, like, How about doubles?" John McEnroe said with a smile at his press conference at the Laver Cup.

"Then I start to play doubles, and the balls come twice -- I can barely see them. Then I go, How about sitting on the bench?" he added.