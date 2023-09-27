Roger Federer congratulates Team World on winning Laver Cup 2023, expresses excitement for next year's event

Roger Federer congratulated Team World for winning the 2023 Laver Cup and conveyed his excitement for the forthcoming edition of this event, set to take place in the city of Berlin, Germany, in 2024.

On Sunday, September 24, Team World defeated Team Europe 13-2 to win their second consecutive Laver Cup title. The tournament's final day showcased Team World's unwavering dominance, as they needed just one win to retain the coveted trophy.

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe confirmed Team World's victory in the Laver Cup on the final day by winning their doubles match against the Team Europe pair, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

Roger Federer took to social media to social media to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Team World for winning the 2023 Laver Cup. Additionally, he expressed his genuine enthusiasm for the next edition of the tournament, scheduled to be held in the vibrant city of Berlin.

"Congrats Team World 🌎 on a dominant week. Wonderful Tennis 🎾 Can’t wait for Berlin 2024 ❤️ 💙 @lavercup," Federer captioned his Instagram post.

"I would love to see Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on the same team" - Roger Federer on Team Europe's lineup for Laver Cup 2024

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Roger Federer expressed his desire to witness the formidable partnership of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to strengthen Team Europe's lineup for the 2024 Laver Cup.

Federer was present at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, to witness Team World secure their second consecutive title, who won their maiden Laver Cup last year.

After Team Europe's defeat, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who had been a part of the team on four occasions, shared his thoughts on the ideal lineup for the 2024 Laver Cup. He expressed his strong desire for Novak Djokovic to make a comeback to the event and join forces with Carlos Alcaraz.

"I would like to see Novak again to be honest. I would love to see actually Alcaraz and Novak on the same team. Love to see that happen," he told Eurosport.

With next year's edition set to be held in Berlin, Roger Federer mentioned home favorite Alexander Zverev as a significant attraction. Furthermore, he acknowledged that the withdrawals of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune adversely affected Team Europe's chances this year and expressed his hope for their comeback in 2024.

"Zverev would be great for the German market as well and he's been such a great supporter of the Laver Cup as well. Someone like Rune, he pulled out too and that really hurt Team Europe. Losing Tsitsipas and Rune," he said.

Roger Federer also named Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev in his ideal lineup for Laver Cup 2024.

"There's a lot to choose from, [Daniil] Medvedev obviously would be great. I like watching [Andrey] Rublev as well. I think he tried really hard but it was a tough weekend for him. Then hopefully somebody is going to breakthrough as well adaset a chance to be a pick for Bjorn Borg," he added.

