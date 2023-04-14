Who does Hassie Harrison play on Yellowstone? Character explored as actress confirms relationship with costar Ryan Bingham

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are now romantically linked to each other. The duo featured together in the neo-Western drama series Yellowstone. Bingham played the role of Walker, and Harrison appeared as Laramie in nine episodes of the show.

The duo confirmed their relationship on Instagram, where Bingham posted a picture featuring him and Harrison kissing with a bonfire in the background. Ryan and Hassie opted for similar outfits and were seen in blue jeans, camo jackets, and rubber boots. The caption stated:

"More than a spark @hassieharrison."

Rumors of their relationship began last month when Ryan commented on Hassie's social media post on the occasion of her birthday.

Hassie Harrison is also an actress who made her debut on an episode of L.A. Rangers in 2014. She has featured in various other films and TV shows like Hart of Dixie, The Astronaut Wives Club, Southbound, The Iron Orchard, and A.X.L. She is famous for playing the role of Lucy McConky in 36 episodes of the sitcom Tacoma FD.

Hassie Harrison played the role of Laramie in Yellowstone

Hassie Harrison portrayed Laramie in Yellowstone (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Hassie Harrison has been active in the entertainment industry since 2014 and has appeared in several films and TV shows. She is mostly known for her performance as Laramie in Yellowstone, which airs on Paramount Network.

Laramie is Mia's friend and a barrel racer. Mia went to the ranch where her boyfriend Jimmy Hurdstram was working, and Laramie accompanied her.

She started developing feelings for one of the ranch hands, Lloyd, but Walker started showing an interest in her. The duo also had a fling, which led to a lot of friction between Walker and Lloyd. The character appeared in only nine episodes of the series.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone premiered on June 20, 2018. The second season was released on June 19, 2019, followed by the third and fourth on June 21, 2020, and November 7, 2021.

The first eight episodes of the fifth season were released on November 13, 2022, and ended on January 1, 2023. The remaining six episodes are scheduled to premiere sometime in 2023.

Ryan Bingham was previously married to Anna Axster

Ryan Bingham and Anna Axster tied the knot in August 2009 and became the parents of three children. The duo had an age gap of around nine years. The pair separated in June 2021.

Anna is a Santa Monica, California-based entrepreneur. She is the co-founder of Lodestar Spirits and previously worked for 12 years at Axster Co. as founder and talent manager. Anna graduated from London Film School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Audio Visual Production from London Metropolitan University.

