"WHAT IS THE FIFTH TRACK": Fans go wild as Taylor Swift continues to tease the fifth vault track to 1989

Taylor Swift announced an interactive puzzle game through her instagram on September 19, 2023. The game, which is available via the Google search engine, once solved, reveals the titles of the Vault tracks which will be included in the upcoming fourth re-recorded album by the singer, 1989: Taylor's Version.

The game contains a total of 89 puzzles, which require 33 million combined solves to unlock the vault. So far, Swifties have managed to uncover four of the five tracks which will be present in the album, including Is It Over Now?, Now That We Don’t Talk, Say Don’t Go, and Suburban Legends.

Now, Taylor Swift herself has teased the fifth track via a post on her official Twitter page.

The teaser and the frantic search for the last track title has caught the attention of netizens and Swifties alike, who have taken to social media to discuss the puzzles and talk about the Vault tracks. One eager fan, unable to wait for the next reveal any further, asked the singer to "wake up" and reveal the title of the fifth track.

Netizens react to the scramble for the fifth Taylor Swift Vault track title reveal

Netizens and Swifties were quick to react to the search for the fifth Vault track to be included in the upcoming album by Taylor Swift. They spammed social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

Many took to speculating on the name of the fifth Vault track, with some asking whether its "LUST," as the last letter to come out of the vault teaser is an L. Some speculated it was probably a track worth listening to if it was dismissed from the original version.

Meanwhile, others speculated on who the track will feature, with popular suggestions including Drake, Nicki Minaj, or Kendrick Lamar. Several fans, however, speculated that the singer was teasing her fans with the title of the fifth track and that it was probably not what most fans had settled upon. Some fans suggested the title "LUTS" as well, for "Look Up Taylor Swift."

More about Taylor Swift's re-recording of her albums

The much awaited 1989: Taylor's Version will be released on October 27, 2023. The singer revealed the re-recording of the album with a teaser post on her official Instagram on August 9, 2023.

The singer started re-recording her albums after her public dispute with Big Machine Records and its owner Scooter Braun, over the ownership of her album masters.

Unable to purchase her masters back from the label due to unfavourable terms and having no legal recourse due to the lack of legal precedent, the singer decided to re-record her albums in order to gain complete rights to her own creations back.

The re-recording and the discourse surrounding it has drawn larger attention to the treatment of artists, particularly female, queer, and BIPOC ones, within the music industry. The singer's efforts have garnered support from diverse sections of the socio-political and entertainment sphere, with her fight against corporations and holding companies resonating throughout society.