Taylor Swift 1989 Vault Puzzle: Where to find, how to solve, answers, & all you need to know 

Taylor Swift is set to release her next re-recorded album, 1989:Taylor's Version, on October 27, 2023, via Republic Records. The fourth album that the singer has re-recorded will feature unreleased tracks from her Vault of Unrecorded Songs.

After announcing the album's new version, one of the major speculations surrounding its release was the name of the vault tracks.

Now, the singer herself has come forward to offer Swifties a chance to find out the name. On September 19, 2023, the singer released an Instagram teaser showing a vault that opens up to reveal letters of the English alphabet flowing out.

Taylor Swift puzzle game instructions

Google confirmed the teaser by Taylor Swift in their official blog, with instructions to type in the singer's name on the search bar and click on the vault icon to start playing the game.

The full instructions to access the game and start solving the puzzles are given below:

Open up your Google Chrome browser and make sure it is updated to the latest edition.

Open the Google search engine.

Type in Taylor Swift and start the search.

The link to the vault puzzle game should appear immediately.

Click on the link, and it will take you directly to the game.

The vault puzzle is divided into a word puzzle, and hints are given below on most of the puzzles. Use the hint to start solving puzzles.

Once you think a puzzle has been solved, type your answer in the search bar. If the answer is correct, the game will give you the next puzzle.

Each of the 89 puzzles requires a combined 33 million puzzle solvers to unlock, making the game an internet-wide effort.

The list of puzzle clues already solved is given below:

1989 Taylor’s Version

Got A Haircut

Wednesday

Tokyo

Golf Club

Love

Thirteen

She Lost Him

Summer Fling

New York City

Sheep

Pop Record

Pen Click

More about Taylor Swift's re-recorded albums

Taylor Swift started re-recording her albums following her public dispute with Big Machine Records over her masters. The singer was unable to purchase the masters from the label due to unfavorable terms set by the label and its owner, Scooter Braun.

With no legal recourse to the matter due to lack of precedence, the singer started re-recording albums using her copyrights to gain and retain the rights to her own work.

The re-recording was met with widespread acclaim, with the three albums re-recorded so far, Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), and Speak Now (Taylor's Version), peaking as chart toppers and breaking multiple streaming records on Spotify.

The re-recordings have also become part of the larger discourse on artists' rights, with the singer receiving widespread support in her struggles to secure her rights, including from legal scholars, who see Swift as setting the precedent for other artists to rescue their own projects.