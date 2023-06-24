What did Ishmael Burch do? Suspect arrested in connection to the death of beloved Oakland baker Jen Angel 

On Friday, June 23, Oakland authorities announced that 19-year-old Ishmael Burch was arrested for allegedly murdering 48-year-old local baker Jen Angel in a violent armed robbery. As per Kron4, the suspect reportedly broke into Angel's car and tried to steal her purse before killing her. During the struggle, she attempted to grab onto the suspect but was fatally dragged across the road by his getaway car.

National Conservative @NatCon2022 An arrest has finally been made in the horrific dragging murder of Jen Angel on Feb 5th



The suspect is named Ishmael Burch



Angel was active in Antifa scenes in Columbus, Ohio and Chicago in the 90s. Then she moved to Oakland and was a high profile far-left activist

The Mercury News reported that Jen Angel was best known around Oakland as a baker and social justice advocate. She ran Angel Cakes, a famous bakery that started in 2008. By the time of her death, she had already relocated to the Gingerbread House, which was known for its historic architecture.

The incident that killed Jen took place on February 6

According to SFIST news, the incident that led to the death of Jen Angel occurred in Downtown Oakland on February 6. Authorities believe that she was returning to her car from a bank errand when Ishmael Burch smashed the windows, breaking into the vehicle before he grabbed some of her possessions. Witnesses at the scene claimed that he had either targeted Angel's cellphone or wallet.

Jen Angel left her car and pursued Ishmael Burch as he entered a nearby getaway car. However, she accidentally got stuck in the getaway car, dragging herself 50 feet. She was hospitalized for several days before eventually dying from her injuries.

In an official statement, Angel's family and friends revealed her history of fighting for social justice. They said that since Angel had dedicated so much of her life to fighting for the rights of others, she would probably not want the State to harshly prosecute Burch.

"As a long-time social movement activist and anarchist, Jen did not believe in state violence, carceral punishment, or incarceration as an effective or just solution to social violence and inequity. We know Jen would not want to continue the cycle of harm by bringing state-sanctioned violence to those involved in her death or to other members of Oakland’s rich community," the statement read.

The statement from family members, however, did mention that the perpetrator must still be brought to justice in order to prevent similar future incidents.

"Steps absolutely need to be taken to ensure that those who caused this horrendous violence against Jen do not harm other people and that these circumstances are not allowed to be replicated in our society," the statement further read.

The suspect, Ishmael Burch, has been charged in connection with the murder. He is currently in police custody. Authorities noted that on the day of Angel's death, Burch had been involved in a second robbery.

