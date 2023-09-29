What did Jackboy do? Lexxstasy reveals injuries in wake of rapper's recent arrest over cyberstalking

On Saturday, September 16, rapper Jackboy was arrested by Florida police on charges of burglary and cyberstalking. However, hours after being booked, Jackboy posted a bail of $5000, reported XXL.

This article contains sensitive content. Readers' discretion is advised.

The media source also reported that his double charges were linked with an ongoing domestic violence charge against him with his dating partner. Initially, the name of his partner was undisclosed.

Expand Tweet

However, recently, singer-songwriter Lexxstasy revealed how she was allegedly beaten by the rapper and even posted images of her injuries on her Instagram stories. In fact, she also posted a text on one of her Stories that read:

“I’ll never ever let an MF play with me like that again in life. I’m done saving this man’s image!!”

Besides pictures of her wounds, her posts also revealed what appeared to be a ransacked interior of a house.

Jackboy reportedly assaulted Lexxstasy

26-year-old rap artist Jackboy of 1804 Records fame was taken into police custody on September 16 on a series of charges, including “burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed” and cyberstalking, as reported by XXL. He was arrested in Port St. Lucie County, Florida.

The rapper, whose real name is Pierre Delince, was only detained for a short period of time before being freed after posting a bond of $5000. However, as per the arrest record obtained by XXL, besides his recent charges, the rapper is also currently facing domestic violence charges.

Expand Tweet

Previously, the details regarding the domestic abuse charges were not revealed. However, recently, singer-songwriter Lexxstasy went on record to say that she was dating Jackboy and that she was the victim of his alleged attack.

Lexxstasy made the accusations over her Instagram stories which revealed black eyes and bruises on the arms. The images and clippings also showed deep cuts on her legs as she appeared to be inside a hospital, with bandages on. There were also pictures of what seemed to be razor blades and broken broom on the floor, as well as a ransacked interior of a house.

Expand Tweet

Along with the photographs of her injuries, Lexxstasy also wrote a text addressing her followers as well as the rapper, saying that she was done with him treating her badly, and never again would she allow any man to do what Jackboy allegedly did to her. She further added how she will no longer be saving his reputation.

“This who y’all support though. Y’all can take it how y’all want. I’m done being quiet. I got a story to tell.”

Lexxstasy also continued by saying how she was struggling for her life physically, emotionally, and psychologically and did not wish “this sh*t on anybody.” She also revealed how she has been receiving threats from fans of Jackboy for coming out with the truth and posted sample screenshots of the same.

So far, the cause behind the incident or the potential consequences the rapper might face remains unknown. He has also not released a public statement about the allegations he is facing.

In brief, here’s what you need to know about Jackboy

Jackboy is famous for his hip-hop labels including The 1804 Records/Empire (which he did with Lexxstasy), Dollaz N Dealz, DA LABEL, and Sniper Gang among others. His last project Majorly Independent was in 2022 before he had a near-death experience in September last year during a car accident. Back then he had stated how the bulletproof exterior of his Chevrolet SUV saved his life.

In 2023, he has not released much new music so far, besides the single Presidential Cemetery in June and the video of his single Problems in August. Earlier this month, before his arrest, he was also seen vacationing in Costa Rica, as reported by Hip Hop DX. As per the news outlet, a new album titled Trust the Process was scheduled to be released on September 11 but has been postponed.