What did Jacob Hartman do? Charges explored as California nurse accused of assaulting unconscious patient at Kaiser Permanente Hospital

Kaiser Permanente Hospital recently faced accusations of sexual assault against one of its nurses, Jacob Hartman. Following these allegations, Hartman was arrested by the police and subsequently terminated from the hospital, as reported by ABC7. According to law enforcement officials, there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.

ABC 7 reported that authorities confirmed that the Kaiser Permanente Hospital nurse currently faces sexual assault charges. 27-year-old Jacob was allegedly taking care of the female patient when he assaulted her. The case is currently under investigation.

Kaiser Permanente Hospital nurse arrested for alleged assault on female patient

A woman has come up with an allegation of sexual assault against a man working as a nurse for a Riverside hospital. She claimed that the nurse, identified as Jacob Hartman, assaulted her while she was under his care. The allegations prompted police to arrest the Corona man on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The nurse was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. Authorities have charged Hartman with sexual battery of an unconscious person. According to a press release by law enforcement, Jacob Hartman has been released after posting a bail of $55,000, as reported by CBS News. The release reported a statement from a spokesperson for the hospital, according to whom,

"At Kaiser Permanente, safe and high-quality care are always our top priorities. As soon as we learned of this serious accusation, we immediately cooperated with law enforcement and started an internal investigation."

The representative added:

"At this time, the individual is no longer employed by Kaiser Permanente."

The California nurse faces assault charges (Image via Blonde Technology/X)

Law enforcement officials are trying to investigate the matter and unearth further details and leads in the case. The SACA unit also believes that more victims of the suspect might be out there who have not filed charges against him.

Police urge public assistance in providing information about the suspect

Authorities are urging the public to reach out to Detective Daniel Suarez at [email protected] or (951) 353-7120 if they have any leads or information regarding Hartman's arrest or the allegations filed against him. CBS News confirmed that people can send anonymous tips on [email protected].

A press release issued on Sunday, March 3, 2024, revealed that the female patient was admitted to Riverside Hospital for a few days in mid-January. She alleges that it was during this time that Hartman sexually assaulted her. Police have not revealed additional information about the allegations or the suspect as of now.

The grave allegations against Hartman have made headlines, a little over a month after community nurse Steven Hicks was convicted of sexually assaulting an elderly woman after making an unscheduled visit to her place in January 2022.

The nurse is currently out on bail (Image via Tessa/X)

Another similar incident took place in January 2024 in a Colorado hospital, when a nurse allegedly recorded himself assaulting unconscious female patients. Following his arrest, the nurse was fired from his job.