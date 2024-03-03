What did Shawn Cranston do? Suspect arrested in connection with the brutal murder of pregnant Amish woman in Pennsylvania

52-year-old Shawn Cranston has been accused of killing a pregnant Amish woman identified as Rebekah Byler, along with her unborn child. Byler's body was discovered on Monday, February 26, 2024, at her farmhouse. The victim's husband, Andy, and a family friend were the ones who spotted her and then called 911.

The alleged murder has shocked the entire community in northwestern Pennsylvania. According to The Associated Press, Rebekah Byler was six months pregnant when she died. Nearby residents revealed that the Amish people got along quite well with the non-Amish ones in the area, and there was no issue as such.

On February 26, 2024, a pregnant Amish woman was found dead in her apartment. Police arrested Shawn Cranston in connection with the murder. According to a criminal complaint, the victim, Rebekah Byler, had her throat slashed and/or got shot in the head. A court spokesperson confirmed that police will reveal further details about the case later.

The victim's husband and a family friend discovered the unresponsive body in the residence in rural Sparta Township in the afternoon. The suspect's arraignment took place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, and he was booked into Crawford County Jail without a bond.

52-year-old Shawn Cranston was charged with criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary, and criminal trespass. His preliminary hearing is being set for March 15, 2024. As of now, no defense attorney has been appointed to represent Cranston, as reported by the Associated Press.

ABC News reported a statement given by a local, identified as Charleen Hajec. Hajec works as a pharmacist who was born and raised in Spartanburg. According to Hajec:

"Everyone is stunned -- this doesn't happen here. Everyone is talking. It's scary and frustrating."

People in the community have expressed shock and concern regarding the tragic incident that has taken place at the house. Local pharmacist Charleen further said that the incident had put her in a state of shock and disbelief.

She couldn't comprehend that such a horrific murder could take place in the area. She further described Sparta Township as a "tight-knit community."

Charleen Hajec added:

"The outside world doesn't get in. To have something this tragic... it doesn't happen here."

Crime Online reported that during the investigation after cops found the deceased victim, they also recovered two kids from the house. The kids were, however, unharmed. Police further obtained search warrants to look into the house and adjacent properties to recover any sharp objects like knives and blades that could be used in the fatal attack.

An Amish man who knew the victim's family spoke to ABC News and said:

"We are people who believe in God and turn to him during a time like this."

The Associated Press confirmed that Shawn Cranston had been taken into custody within a week after Rebekah was found dead.