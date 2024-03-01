Windsor Castle trespasser arrested after wandering around royal grounds while King Charles was in residence: Everything to know

A 39-year-old man was arrested at Windsor Castle on February 20. As per the Mirror, the concerned individual was seen trespassing in the gardens of Windsor Castle.

Police have confirmed that the individual was arrested on the evening of February 20 at 10:20 pm. The unnamed person was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police spoke to the Mirror and said:

"Officers arrested a man on suspicion of trespass in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The 39-year-old was stopped at around 22:20hrs on Tuesday, 20 February. He was taken into custody before being detained under the Mental Health Act."

A source told The Sun that the trespasser was arrested at the Berkshire tourist attraction when King Charles was in residence. Another source spoke to the publication and said:

"It’s understood the King was in residence at the time of the break-in, but was not in any danger. The intruder was not believed to be holding a weapon, and was alone. A sweep of the Castle grounds confirmed no-one else was involved."

However, this has yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

History of intrusions in Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle (Source: Getty)

The Mirror reports that King Charles undertook royal duties on the morning of February 21, just a few hours after the incident at the castle. He also met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace on the same day.

Windsor Castle is an important monument for British history and the Royal Family. In 1992, the monument was designated a UNESCO heritage site. The castle has several buildings, including the magnificent St. George's Chapel.

St George's Chapel (Source: Getty)

However, this is not the first such incident to happen at the castle. In 2021, 19-year-old Jaswant Chail from Southampton was arrested on Christmas Day. As per the Guardian, the man was there to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of April 1919. He said:

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the royal family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

Last year, Chail was sentenced to nine years in jail, with a further five years on an extended license.

In 2022, a man named Connor Attridge of East Sussex was arrested when he trespassed on the Buckingham Palace grounds. Attridge wanted to see the Queen. In the same year, another man posed as a priest and spent the night at Castle's Victoria Barracks.

Windsor Castle is located in Windsor, Berkshire. According to the castle's website, it was built in the 11th century by William the Conqueror. Over the centuries, the castle has been the residence of kings and queens. There have been many notable events held at the venue, including the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.