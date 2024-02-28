Thomas Kingston and Gabriella Windsor: Relationship timeline explored as Prince Michael of Kent's son-in-law dies at 45

On February 27, Lady Gabriella Windsor announced that her husband, Thomas Kingston, had died at the age of 45. She released a joint statement with his family on Tuesday, calling her husband an "exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him".

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor tied the knot in 2019 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, with Queen Elizabeth and her husband King Philip in attendance.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor's relationship timeline explored

According to The Sun, Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabrielle Windsor reportedly met through mutual friends in 2014 and soon entered a romantic relationship, much of which was kept private.

Kingston reportedly proposed to Windsor while the couple were holidaying on the island of Sark in August 2018, and Buckingham Palace revealed the happy news to the public on September 19, 2018.

The couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019. The wedding was a highly-publicized royal affair, attended by Queen Elizabeth, King Philip, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice, to name a few.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabrielle Windsor pictured on their wedding day (Image via Getty Images)

Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, broke tradition by giving a short speech at her reception at Frogmore House, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their wedding dinner a year earlier.

"Thank you so much for making all of this possible, both at beautiful St George's Chapel and here at Frogmore - a place so filled with charm and history throughout the house and its enchanted garden. It is particularly meaningful to me as my grandparents, who I never had a chance to meet, are buried here," she said in her speech.

As per The Sun, Windsor, a writer who worked with the Sunday Telegraph, the Evening Standard, Country Life and The Spectator, was 56th in line to the throne as of 2023. Kingston was the director of Devonport Capital, a frontier market investment company.

Thomas Kingston's death was "a great shock"

According to Sky News, Thomas Kingston's death came as "a great shock" to his family, as per the statement released by his wife after his demise. The statement read:

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Buckingham Palace also released a statement after Kingston's death, sending their "most heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to his wife and family. Kingston's death came just months before the couple's fifth wedding anniversary.

As per Sky News, emergency services were called to an address in Gloucestershire after 6 pm on February 25, where Kingston was found dead. A statement from the Gloucestershire Constabulary read:

"We were called by the ambulance service at 6.25pm on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Despite his death not being treated as suspicious, an inquest will be launched to establish the cause of death.