Was Prince William's absence from godfather King Constantine's memorial connected to Thomas Kingston's death? Details explored

Prince William, who was due to give a reading at his late godfather King Constantine's Memorial Service at Windsor Castle on February 27, canceled the event at the last minute due to a "personal matter." It came as a huge shock to the public, who speculated whether his absence was due to his friend Thomas Kingston's death.

However, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince missing the memorial service did not correlate with either his wife's health or Kingston's death, although the reason has not yet been stated. Kate Middleton is in recovery after undergoing abdominal surgery on January 16.

Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband, was found dead at an undisclosed address in Gloucestershire on Sunday, February 25. An inquest will be launched to look into the cause of the death.

Prince William's absence at his godfather's memorial was unrelated to Thomas Kingston's death

According to the Mirror, Kensington Palace squashed rumors that Prince William's absence at his godfather's memorial was due to Thomas Kingston's death, instead claiming that the Prince had to attend to a "personal matter."

On Tuesday, Kensington Palace revealed to NBC News that the Prince's disappearance was also unconnected to Kate Middleton's health, who "continues to be doing well" as she recovers from her abdominal surgery and is expected to resume her royal duties after Easter.

Thomas Kingston's death came "as a great shock" to his wife and family, who released a statement on February 27, calling Kingston "an exceptional man."

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Gloucestershire Constabulary claimed that emergency services were called to an undisclosed address in Gloucestershire shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, where Kingston was found dead. His death was not ruled suspicious, however, an inquest will be conducted to look into his death.

The news of Kingston's death was also confirmed by Buckingham Palace when a spokesperson revealed that the King and Queen "send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and all the Kingston family.”

Queen Camilla led the royals at King Constantine's Memorial Service

According to the Mirror, Queen Camilla led the royals at King Constantine II of Greece's Memorial Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after Prince William canceled his appearance, citing a "personal matter."

In the absence of both the King and the Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla was joined by Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lady Gabrielle Windsor's parents.

As per the BBC, Prince William called ahead of the memorial to inform King Constantine's family that he would not be in attendance. The late King's eldest son, Crown Prince Pavlos, gave the reading in Prince William's stead.

Following King Charles' cancer diagnosis earlier in February, many of his father's responsibilities fell onto Prince William's shoulders, who had previously taken some time off to look after his wife post-abdominal surgery.

Prince William was last seen at the BAFTA Awards on February 19, while Kate Middleton's last public appearance was during the annual Christmas walk in Sandringham in 2023. Her extended absence, compounded with the mystery shrouded over her "planned abdominal surgery," has caused several conspiracy theories about the Princess' health to float on social media.