What happened to David Ruback? Search for suspect underway as Dallas police ID armored car guard killed in robbery

52-year-old David Ruback, an armored car guard, was shot to death during a robbery on Friday, September 1. Terry Ball, Ruback's girlfriend stated that he had been working as a guard for almost 20 years, and was expected to retire shortly.

CBS News reported that during the robbery, Ruback and his partner were making a cash delivery to a store. The business owner revealed that two robbers entered the business and left with money, however, they couldn't determine the exact amount.

Police are yet to identify the suspects and are currently investigating the robbery as well as David Ruback's death.

David Ruback was fatally shot during a robbery in GardaWorld Cash in Old East Dallas on Friday

An armed robbery turned violent in GardaWorld Cash in Old East Dallas on September 1, after an armored car guard, David Ruback, was shot and sustained critical injuries. He was soon taken to the hospital, but he died a few hours after the shooting.

Dallas Police confirmed that responding officers were called to the scene at the 100 block of S. Carroll Avenue shortly before 9:30 am local time on the day of the shooting.

CBS News reported that when Ruback walked towards the door while making the cash delivery, one of the robbers shot him. The robber then allegedly grabbed the cash and fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala.

GardaWorld Cash immediately confirmed that an employee had been targeted and shot as they said:

"We can confirm that a member of GardaWorld Cash was fired upon while servicing a stop in Dallas, Texas. At this time, we are focused on deploying the necessary resources to support our people and working closely with the authorities in their investigation."

GardaWorld Cash further confirmed that they are cooperating with authorities and trying to do everything they can to assist in the investigation of the shooting that killed Ruback, who had been in this field for 20 years.

Ruback's girlfriend sheds light on their relationship

Terry, Ruback's girlfriend revealed that they had been dating for about two and a half years and that they met online. She further stated that they had also moved in together earlier this year and planned on getting married in the future.

As per NBC 5, she described David Ruback as an active individual and said:

"He was always trying to find the fun side of life, and I think that’s what I’m going to miss the most about him. I look forward to that every day and now that’s going to happen because he’s not coming home anymore."

Ball revealed that David Ruback had been shot a few years ago as well, however, he recovered in no time. This time, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are now trying to identify the person responsible for Ruback's death and Ball has urged anybody with information about the case to contact law enforcement officials.