What did Jacqueline Ma do? Charges against former California “Teacher of the Year” explored in wake of abuse allegations 

34-year-old Jacqueline Ma has been accused of gross s*xual misconduct with two children under 14 years old. Ma was initially accused in March 2023 of developing an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old. Just a few months after the incident, she was again accused of s*xual misconduct with another child who is under the age of 14. The married woman has allegedly exchanged inappropriate inches with a kid as young as just 12 years old.

It has further been revealed that back in 2022, Jacqueline Ma was one of the five educators who was named "Teacher of the Year" in San Diego County. Ma's next court appearance has been scheduled for September.

Ma was a sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School, (Image via An Open Secret/Twitter)

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Former sixth-grade teacher, Jacqueline Ma, has been accused of being involved in lewd acts with minors

Once "The Teacher of the Year" honoree, Jacqueline Ma, currently faces a total of 19 charges after she was accused of gross s*xual misconduct with minors below the age of 14. She was first taken into custody in March after she was accused of s*xual misconduct with a minor. She was charged with three counts of oral copulation with a child under 14 and three counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a victim under the age of 14.

After the second incident came into the picture, she has been facing additional charges. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, prosecutors amended the complaint against her and charged her with an extra 13 counts.

The National School District Superintendent, Leighangela Brady, spoke about her second arrest, saying:

"Our community learned that Jacqueline Ma, a teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School, was re-arrested by law enforcement as their continued investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with minors secured additional information to press felony charges."

The charges against Jacqueline Ma include child s*xual abuse and also lewd acts with a child. The former teacher, who used to teach at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City, reportedly pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Ma would allegedly keep trinkets of her victim's initials in her purse

It is unclear whether the second victim was one of her students. However, according to the complaint, at least one of the incidents took place inside a classroom. If found guilty on all counts, Jacqueline Ma could face prison time of up to 150 years.

While describing the first allegation against Ma in March, prosecutors claimed that she was "dangerously" obsessed with a minor. On March 13, during her court appearance, Deputy DA Drew Hart said:

"When she was arrested, she had a photograph of the victim in her wallet, she had jewelry with his initials, and love letters were discovered in her classroom directed at the child."

Hart further described the former teacher to be "obsessive, possessive, controlling, and dangerous." Authorities recovered several love letters in the classroom and found text messages shared between her and one of her victims. In the messages, Ma appeared frustrated since she wouldn't get frequent replies from the young boy.

As of now, the Superior Court of California has denied her bond as she is considered a threat to the victims and society at large.