What happened to Cashay Henderson? Suspect pleads not guilty in Milwaukee trans woman's murder

A 31-year-old transgender woman Cashay Henderson was found dead in her Milwaukee apartment on February 26, 2023. A 33-year-old named Cordell M. Howze was identified as a suspect in her murder. He was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, among other charges. However, Howze pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Authorities said that they initially responded to a structure fire on February 26, and later found Cashay Henderson. It was further stated that Henderson’s death can be marked as the third homicide of an African-American trans woman in Milwaukee in just a few months.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was also raised by Cashay’s family after she died in February 2023. It raised $6,816, and the money was collected to provide for Cashay’s funeral expenses. In the fundraiser post, she has been described as a “bubbly spirit.” Cashay’s cousin Veronica Beck said that everyone who knew Cashay loved her as she was the kind of person who lit up a room when she walked in.

Cordell M. Howze pleaded not guilty in connection to Cashay Henderson’s death

The discovery was made by the responding officers from the Milwaukee Fire Department when they went to extinguish a structure fire at around 9:20 am on February 26. They discovered Henderson after extinguishing the fire. Cashay Henderson allegedly suffered a gunshot wound to the left cheek.

The Milwaukee Police Department officials arrived at the scene on North 29th Street near West Villard Avenue. Upon entering the building, they spotted blood on the wall. They also recovered an unfired 9mm cartridge and items like a gas can, which led to authorities believing that the fire was arson. According to the Chief Medical Examiner of Milwaukee County, Henderson sustained several gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

According to a friend of Cordell M. Howze, the suspect, and the victim knew each other for around two years. The suspect was captured on surveillance footage, and his attire matched what Howze was wearing that day.

When police arrested him, Cordell M. Howze faced multiple charges that he pleaded not guilty to. The charges against him were the use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless homicide, habitual criminality repeater, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors claimed that the suspect gave some of Cashay Henderson’s belongings including an expensive watch, to his mother

According to Chris Allen, the president, and CEO of Diverse & Resilient, the death of Cashay was heartbreaking as they have experienced a lot of loss within the community. Chris added that the death of another person only reiterates the importance of the work they do. It shows them that they still have a lot to do to create create a safe space for trans individuals.

Diverse & Resilient’s Justin Roby said that they were sad and angry when they heard of Cashay's tragic death. Her death showed them that trans people face a lot of danger. Roby added:

“So it’s not only the actual violence, it’s the vigilance that comes with the threat of violence that they have to deal with on a daily basis.”

According to the GoFundMe post, Cashay was a down-to-earth person with a bubbly spirit who had a "tell-it-like-it-is personality." She was described as a beautiful person who didn't deserve what happened to her. The fundraiser post stated that Cashay Henderson is survived by her father, mother, niece, sister, immediate family members, and many friends.

Cordell M. Howze’s friend claimed that he told him that he “wanted to kill several other people.” The day after Cashay's murder, Howze reportedly showed up at a friend’s place all of a sudden and allegedly waited outside his residence until the friend’s wife arrived. Howze reportedly pointed a firearm at her head as well.

The friend further stated that Howze showed him a video on his cell phone, of what allegedly looked like a deceased African-American woman with blood on her head. The friend also claimed to have noticed a snake in an aquarium in that video. Police later revealed that they discovered a dead snake in the room where Cashay Henderson was found.

According to a complaint, the friend asked him to leave, after he began pointing a gun at people. The suspect’s mother reportedly told the investigators that he gave her a Rolex watch and a Gucci purse. Prosecutors later claimed that those items originally belonged to Cashay Henderson. Prosecutors stated

“[There were three pieces of mail belonging to Henderson] consistent with the evidence that Howze went to her house, killed her, attempted to burn the house, and stole her purse, watch and mail.”

According to the court records, Cordell M. Howze’s arraignment is scheduled for June 15, 2023.

