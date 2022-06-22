What is Jade Bender's age? Shang-Chi star Simu Liu grabs dinner with Senior Year actress in West Hollywood

On June 19, actor Simu Liu was spotted having dinner with 24-year-old actress Jade Bender at a restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Liu wore slacks with a navy blue long-sleeve shirt while Bender sported a white-colored top paired with light-colored jeans. The duo met a long time ago when they had appeared together at the Unforgettable Gala in 2019.

About Jade Bender: Age, career, and more

Born on September 11, 1997 to Lon and Peggy Bender, Jade is 24 years old. Her father is an illustrator while her mother is a homemaker.

Bender began her career in acting in 2010 with the show Warren the Ape. She then appeared as Alice Herrera in the TNT series, Major Crimes.

She recently gained recognition for her performance in the Netflix comedy film, Senior Year. Released on May 13, 2022, the film received mixed reviews from critics. It follows a 37-year-old woman who, after waking up from a 20-year-coma, decides to rejoin high school and earn her diploma.

She is also popular for her roles in Bad Night and A Cowgirl’s Story.

Simu Liu’s personal life explored

Simu Liu's personal life explored

While speaking to a news outlet in June 2021, Simu Liu had revealed how he had tried to impress a crew member while filming for Shang Chi. He said that he had tried to impress the girl by performing a stunt and winking at her. However, when he started running, he lost his balance, fell, injured his knee and "ended up sprawled out 12 feet in the air."

Rumours of Liu and Chrishell Stause dating had also surfaced earlier this year.

During her February 9 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when Stause was asked about the matter, she said that the Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star is lovely and amazing, but emphasised that they are just friends.

Stause elaborated on her statement by saying that Liu never reveals anything about his dating life.

Simu Liu has become a familiar name for playing the lead role in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, he is also known for his appearance as Jung Kim in the CBC sitcom, Kim’s Convenience.

