What did Jaelyn Chaney demand from hotels? Plus-size influencer who petitioned for extra plane seats for free sparks yet another debate

A plus-size content creator, Jaelyn Chaney, who was in the news lately because she petitioned for extra plane seats for free for plus-size people, is again hitting the headlines. This time, she has asked the hotel industry to make some changes so that they can cater well to plus-size people too.

Jaelyn shared a video a month ago listing down things that can help the hotel industry become more size-inclusive.

"I am on a mission to revolutionize the travel industry and make it a more accessible, accepting, accommodating place for all. The needs of plus-sized travelers matter just as much as anybody else," Jaelyn Chaney said in her video.

Chaney further said in her TikTok video that plus-size people need an environment that respects their needs and body diversity. Soon after her video, several netizens started debating over her opinion about this.

Netizens debate over Jaelyn Chaney's demand to make the travel industry accommodating to plus-size people

TikTok users had varied opinions after Jaelyn Chaney's video advocating for greater accommodation for plus-size travelers started gaining traction. Under her video, several people commented that they agreed with her, but it won't be possible for hotels to do it as it will be expensive.

Here are some comments:

Reaction of internet users to Jaelyn's video (Image via snip from TikTok/@jaebaeofficial)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from TikTok/@jaebaeofficial)

Internet users react to Jaelyn's video (Image via snip from TikTok/@jaebaeofficial)

In the video, Jaelyn also said that there should be spacious hallways and elevators. Additionally, she also said that hotels should provide size-inclusive bathrooms, and they should go beyond size 6x.

Jaelyn earlier raised a petition for free seats in airplanes for plus-size travelers

In April 2023, Jaelyn started the Change.org petition “Demand for the FAA to Protect Plus-Sized Customers,” in which she said that plus-size travelers should be given extra free seats to make the world more size-inclusive.

"All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight," she wrote in her petition.

Chaney further wrote in the petition,

"To ensure a safe and comfortable flying experience for all passengers, airlines should provide accessible additional seats to customers-of-size who require more physical space on planes or encroach onto another passenger’s space."

Jaelyn Chaney concluded by saying that if the airlines start doing this, it would be more comfortable for plus-size travelers and will be beneficial for the co-passengers as well.