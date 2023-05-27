Paul Heyman shares flight details along with co-passengers' names ahead of Night Of Champions

Paul Heyman is set to make another appearance in Saudi Arabia when he sides with his Bloodline members in the main event at Night of Champions tonight. While on his flight, The Special Counsel took to Twitter to share details of his flight along with the names of his co-passengers.

Night of Champions will be historic in more ways than one. WWE has ensured that the PLE entails three main events. These matches include the World Heavyweight Championship battle between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, a singles bout between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, and finally, a Tag Team Championship Match between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

In addition to the triple main event matches, tonight marks the 1000th day of Roman Reigns being the Universal Champion. While the celebrations for the historic day are set to take place on WWE SmackDown next week, fans can expect some excitement in the air when The Tribal Chief makes his appearance.

With a few hours left to kick off Night of Champions, Paul Heyman posted details of his flight along with the names of The Bloodline members with him. Heyman's Tweet states that he has Solo Sikkoa and Roman Reigns by his side. If one believes the post, one may assume that The Usos aren't making an appearance at the PLE.

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle



#WWENOC YOUR #TribalChief , Solo and the wise man on their way to Saudi Arabia aboard a magnificent G5! YOUR #TribalChief, Solo and the wise man on their way to Saudi Arabia aboard a magnificent G5!#WWENOC https://t.co/IBmgwmXI13

Paul Heyman stated that The Usos would miss Night of Champions on WWE SmackDown

On the episode of WWE SmackDown last night, in a backstage segment, Paul Heyman made it very clear that The Usos would not be a part of the Night of Champions PLE. Heyman added that even though the former Tag Team Champions would not be in Saudi Arabia, they would join The Bloodline next week when they celebrate Roman Reigns 1000-day reign as Champion.

The Usos and the other members of The Bloodline haven't been on the same page since the former's loss at night one of WrestleMania 39. On last night's episode of the blue brand, not only did The Usos interrupt Paul Heyman's introduction of The Tribal Chief but Jimmy Uso went ahead to claim himself to be 'The Tribal Chief.'

Neither The Bloodline nor the WWE Universe could believe what they heard, taking to Twitter to share their reactions to Jimmy Uso's claim. The Bloodline is certainly not at its strongest, but only time will tell what happens next.

Will The Usos make an appearance tonight? Let us know in the comments below!

