WWE Universe left speechless after Jimmy Uso's controversial statement on WWE SmackDown

On the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Night Of Champions, Jimmy Uso left the WWE Universe and his fellow Bloodline members shocked. This is because he called himself The Tribal Chief, a title used specifically for Roman Reigns.

On WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were scheduled to host Roman Reigns and Solo Sikko on The Kevin Owens Show. The Tag Team Champions invited the challengers to the ring but only Paul Heyman came out and explained that The Tribal Chief makes an appearance when he wants and not when he is asked to do so.

To Heyman's dismay, The Usos interrupted his introduction of Roman Reigns. The Usos got into the ring to confront Owens and Zayn but the Tag Team Champions got into their head, saying that they don't do anything unless Roman Reigns tells them to.

Jimmy Uso had heard enough when Kevin Owens called him and his brother Roman Reigns' errand boys. He took the mic, called them the greatest tag team in the world and proclaimed himself as The Tribal Chief. Since his controversial line, the WWE Universe couldn't believe what happened. Many fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about Jimmy Uso calling himself The Tribal Chief.

Will Jimmy Uso be the reason for The Bloodline's implosion?

Over the past few weeks, Jimmy Uso doesn't seem excited to be a part of The Bloodline. Since Paul Heyman announced that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would contest for the Tag Team Titles at Night Of Champions, The Usos have been disgruntled.

Many members of the WWE Universe believe that The Bloodline is collapsing and that The Tribal Chief and his Special Counsel is trying to hold on to it with thin threads. There have been many signs of an implosion happening in the past but this looks like the last straw for the former Tag Team Champion.

The fact that he didn't celebrate with his family before WWE SmackDown went off the air, strongly suggests that he is unhappy about his place in the stable. Fans speculate that the end of faction is written in the cards for Night Of Champions but we will have to wait and see how things unfold.

Who do you think is the Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below!

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes