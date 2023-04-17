Who is Jaelynn Chaney? Plus-sized influencer sparks raging debate with demands from airlines 

A Washington-based plus-size social media influencer, Jaelynn Chaney, has sparked a debate on social media after demanding amenities from airlines so that people of larger sizes are more comfortable and can fly with better ease. As per a petition started by Jaelynn Chaney and her fiance, the plus-size influencer allegedly faced discrimination while she was travelling from Pasco to Denver.

In her petition, she claimed that many passengers refused to sit next to her and that the pair received “hateful comments” and “disapproving looks” constantly. She also mentioned how she is often made to sit in seats with fixed armrests, and she often gets pain and bruises due to the arrangement.

The petition by Jaelynn Chaney was addressed to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US Department of Transportation, where she requested them to take action. Her petition states:

“The FAA must require all airlines to implement a clear customer-of-size policy that prioritizes the comfort and well-being of all passengers. Airlines and government agencies that regulate the airline industry must train all employees on how to accommodate plus-size travellers, including handling sensitive situations and providing appropriate customer service.”

Jaelynn Chaney started a petition advocating for plus-sized travellers so that they can travel with better ease and comfort. (Image via change.org)

Jaelynn's demands soon went viral online and ignited a discussion about accommodations for pluz-size travelers.

Jaelynn Chaney is the CEO and founder of Jae Bae Productions

Jaelynn Chaney is a plus-size content creator who often creates videos about plus-size travelers and the struggles faced by them. She is also a well-known fashion and lifestyle creator. With almost 100k followers on social media, she creates videos to help fellow plus-size travelers travel with more ease and comfort.

She founded Jae Bae Productions, her blog, to:

"Share my life story and travel experiences with the world and encourage other marginalized bodies to explore the world fearlessly."

Born and brought up in Washington, she completed her education at Western Governors University and later went on to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration from Washington State University.

She started off her career as an assistant store manager at Charming Charlie and then worked as an intern at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory for more than a year. She has been a contributing writer for Allure Magazine and is now a full-time social media coach.

As the CEO of Jae Bae Productions, she actively engages with her audience and shares knowledge, information, fashion tips, and life hacks to people and followers who are of larger sizes. Apart from this, she has also worked with prominent brands, which has garnered her a lot of viewership over the years.

From larger toilets to free seats and extenders: Chaney's petition for plus-size travellers

Through her videos, Jaelynn Chaney often shares her struggles and life hacks which she has learnt over time as a plus-size traveler. In her petition, she shared how she and her fiance purchase extra seats so that they can travel more comfortably.

She has requested in her petition that the airlines should offer plus-size people free seats so that they can travel comfortably without paying a penny extra. She also talked about seat belt extenders and alternative seating arrangements.

Furthermore, she also stated how plus-size passengers should be given wheelchair assistance and priority boarding, along with proper employee training so that they are well-equipped to handle sensitive situations. As per her petition, Chaney also claimed that she has been struggling with the bathroom size and hence demands a larger-sized bathroom for plus-size travelers.

Her petition sparked debate online, with a slew of posts both against and in support of her petition.

Nick Rumore @NickRumore1 #Health #plussizefashion twitter.com/dailyloud/stat… Daily Loud @DailyLoud Plus-sized traveler demands free seats, better accommodations on airlines:



“All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight” Plus-sized traveler demands free seats, better accommodations on airlines:“All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight” https://t.co/3h0FWhn6BR I agree with #JaelynnChaney in saying airlines should have a plus size policy at the bare min. Even if it says they won’t provide anything for them at least plus size ppl can plan accordingly #plussizebeauty I agree with #JaelynnChaney in saying airlines should have a plus size policy at the bare min. Even if it says they won’t provide anything for them at least plus size ppl can plan accordingly #plussizebeauty #Health #plussizefashion twitter.com/dailyloud/stat…

Jenny, Girl from 4th 🌍, 鄰白廢物 🦍 @JennyChachan

is that fair?

instagram.com/reel/Cqx_VUHuV… i just realized that southwest seats are 17 inches, but a fat person is allowed 2 seats without paying for the extra one.is that fair? i just realized that southwest seats are 17 inches, but a fat person is allowed 2 seats without paying for the extra one. is that fair? instagram.com/reel/Cqx_VUHuV…

Over 5800 people had signed the petition by the time of writing. Jaelynn Chaney's goal is to reach over 7500 signatures so that the petition can be impactful and can make a difference for plus-size travelers.

