What is Jaime King's net worth? Actress gets directed to rehab and loses physical custody of sons to ex husband

Jaime King's custody agreement with former husband, Kyle Newman, has been changed after she reportedly didn't complete a 6-month drug/alcohol program. Now, Newman was awarded sole physical custody of their two sons, James and Leo, who are 11 and 9 years old, respectively.

Per the court documents obtained by People, the former couple will still share legal custody of their sons, but the judge gave Newman the "tie-breaking authority" over it besides the sole physical custody of both kids.

As for Jaime King, she's ordered to complete her rehabilitation program, which was supposed to include weekly testing and aftercare as well as a 26-week parenting program and individual counseling and conjoint counseling with the kids.

However, because she didn't complete the program, according to the docsuments, she will only be given visitation rights and they will be supervised. Jaime King can see her kids every Tuesday and Thursday only, at specified times, and also every other Sunday.

King and Newman married in Los Angeles in 2007, but the actress filed for divorce in May 2020. Jaime King has a net worth of $1 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jaime King's net worth and career explored amid claims that she couldn't pay child support

Jaime King's net worth is estimated at $1 million, primarily from her modeling and acting career. She modeled for magazines like Harper's Bazaar and Vogue and walked for brands such as Christian Dior and Chanel.

Her first major film was Happy Campers, shown at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival. She has also appeared in Pearl Harbor, Bulletproof Monk, and Black Summer.

However, despite her estimated $1 million fortune, Jaime King claimed that she doesn't have the capacity to pay child support. King filed an emergency request to end her child and spousal support payments to Newman in April 2024, claiming that she "lacks the ability to pay the support."

Per People, April 2022 documents showed that King was ordered by the judge to pay her ex-husband $429 per month in child support and $1,000 monthly in spousal support in addition to percentages of her income over a certain threshold. Meanwhile, Newman made his own filing shortly after alleging that King hasn't been paying the court's child and spousal support order for more than a year.

Since Jaime King filed for divorce from ex-husband, Kyle Newman, the former couple has argued with the custody of their two sons and the actress' alleged addiction. In May 2020, along with her divorce filing, King filed a domestic violence prevention petition, alleging Newman of verbal and physical abuse.

She also accused her former husband of withholding their sons from her and staging a "fake intervention" to force her into confinement after telling their loved ones about her alleged addiction issues.

Meanwhile, Newman made his own filing, calling his ex-wife "a chronic dr*g addict and alcoholic who refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem, let alone seek meaningful treatment for such problem."

He also accused her of not being a good parent because of her alleged issues, further claiming that Jaime King was using dr*gs while pregnant, leading to their unborn child being addicted. Newman also denied that he physically abused King, saying that he "never laid a hand on Jaime."

However, in King's filing, she denied the dr*g use, saying that she agreed to go to a treatment facility because she wanted to prove that she wasn't using any dr*gs. After testing at the facility, the actress claimed that they didn't find alcohol or dr*gs in her system, claiming that she was sent home after several days.

At the time, the judge decided to grant them shared legal custody of the kids, but that they physically remain with Newman in Pennsylvania.

Jaime King and Kyle Newman settled their divorce in 2023.

