What did Jamaal Germany do? Maryland man charged over alleged kidnapping attempt

On March 20, 2023, Jamaal Germany, 30, of Gaithersburg, was detained and charged following his attempt to abduct a child at a bus stop.

At about 7:20 am, Jamaal reportedly seized a Redland Middle School student on the 17600 block of Towne Crest Drive near Washington Grove Lane in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County Police reported that the victim was waiting at the bus stop when Jamaal Germany grabbed and pulled the child towards an apartment building.

Jamaal Germany was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit

According to Montgomery County Police, when Jamaal Germany captured and tried to pull the victim towards a building, fellow students who were also waiting at the bus stop intervened, and the victim was able to free himself.

Upon the arrival of the bus, the students boarded and informed the school staff about the incident, who reported it to the school's Community Engagement Officer.

FOX 5 DC reported that the students' families were also informed through a joint letter from the principals at Resnik Elementary, Magruder High School, and Redland Middle School.

In the letter, the principals mentioned that the victim is safe and the suspect has been taken into custody. The letter read:

"The student is unharmed. The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) was immediately notified, investigated the incident, and identified a suspect who was taken into custody.”

The letter also noted the measures the schools will be adopting to ensure the safety of the students:

“There will continue to be an increased security presence by both MCPS and MCPD today and tomorrow at the impacted bus stop.”

Furthermore, the letter mentioned that emotional support would be provided for the students who were present at the bus stop at the time of the incident. It added that three school communities have been informed as the bus stop is used by students of those schools.

Jamaal Germany's kidnapping attempt shook the community

WJLA-TV reported that the attempted abduction has created a wave of concern in the community.

The report from WJLA-TV says that a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous mentioned the incident as scary and even noted that it is dark when the students leave for school. The neighbor added:

"You just never know. It doesn't matter what area you live in."

According to 7News, authorities mentioned that Jamaal Germany and the victim were not related in any way.

7News reported that another high school kid who takes the early morning bus apparently spotted Jamaal at the bus stop last week.

7News reported that three other neighbors who did not want to be identified to avoid retaliation said that Jamaal had threatened them before.

The joint letter from the principals at Resnik Elementary, Magruder High School, and Redland Middle School expressed their gratitude and thanked the swift action of their students and the bus driver and also thanked Montgomery County Public Schools security and Montgomery County Police Department partners for their support.

