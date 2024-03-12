What did Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs do? Charges explored as two teens arrested in connection to SEPTA bus shooting

Two suspects, Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs, have been taken into custody in connection to a brutal shooting that took place at a SEPTA bus station on Wednesday, March 6. Authorities confirmed that 18-year-old Tucker surrendered to the police on Friday, while 18-year-old Buggs was apprehended by the US Marshals on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that multiple victims, all teenagers, sustained injuries in the shooting. CBS News reported that the FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals are collaborating with the Philadelphia Police in the case. Police have revealed that there are at least two more suspects in the case.

Police seek more suspects: Two in custody for SEPTA bus station shooting

On March 6, while several students were preparing to board a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia, a brutal mass shooting occurred, injuring eight high school students aged between 15 and 17 years old. Police revealed that the victims included seven boys and one girl.

Police stated that four suspects were possibly involved in the case. While two are in custody, at least two suspects are still at large. The shooting allegedly occurred at the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, in the northeast portion of the city, at about 3 pm.

According to Fox News, both Tucker and Buggs have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, firearms charges, reckless endangerment, and related charges. District Attorney Larry Krasner is asking other individuals involved in the mass shooting to surrender themselves to authorities. According to Krasner,

"If you are involved, then get smart. Turn yourself in, it's exactly what happened with one person involved. It's the smart thing for you to do."

As reported by Fox News, on Monday, March 11, Mayor Cherelle Parker addressed the residents of the community and said,

"I hear you. I hear you tell me you are afraid and concerned about riding SEPTA."

Police revealed the types of injuries sustained by the victims

Law enforcement officials have not revealed the identities of the injured victims. However, they have provided details regarding their ages and the injuries they sustained. Among the victims, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper back and left arm, while another boy of the same age was shot in the lower back.

A 16-year-old boy sustained gunshot wounds in the chest, right arm, and right leg, while another 16-year-old boy sustained nine gunshot wounds in the torso. Additionally, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks and right thigh, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, another 16-year-old boy had a gunshot wound in the left leg, and one 16-year-old boy was shot in the upper back.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel described the horrific SEPTA bus station shooting as a 'heinous' act. As per 6 ABC, Bethel added,

"To our young people who were impacted, know we are making progress. We will not tolerate this type of violence in our streets, in our schools, and near our schools."

As reported by ABC 6, both suspects are reportedly detained on bail of more than $2 million. Police have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any knowledge about the mass shooting.