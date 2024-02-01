What was William Lilly Whitworth charged with? Colorado teen accused of plotting mass school shooting sentenced to 6 years in prison

Colorado teen William Lilly Whitworth, who was accused of plotting school shootings, has received six years of imprisonment. In November 2023, Whitworth pleaded guilty to making plans to attack three schools and a church. After the prison sentence, the teenager has to be on mandatory parole for three years.

KKTV reported that the teenager was first charged with attempted murder, criminal mischief, and menacing. However, Whitworth pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. The arrest took place after a family member called the cops in March 2023, complaining about Whitworth's threats of attacking the schools.

William Lilly Whitworth faces several charges including criminal mischief, after making constant mention of carrying out school shootings

CBS News reported that the teenager was born in 2004 as William but now identifies as Lilly. Since Whitworth was still in the process of transitioning to female at the time of arrest, Fox News reported that it is not yet confirmed if Whitworth is to be booked into a male or a female facility.

According to the family member who called 911, William Lilly Whitworth mentioned wanting to attack an elementary, a middle school, and a high school in the District 20 school district. Whitworth admitted the same to the investigating officers as well. After obtaining an arrest warrant, authorities reportedly made some disturbing discoveries, including a detonation device and two notebooks that had the floor plans of the schools.

Investigators also reportedly discovered a list of previous mass school shooters and firearms required. The teenager's lawyers claimed that Whitworth should have been assigned to a live-in treatment facility and not sent to prison. They also shed light on claims about Whitworth's mental health issues, including depression. Theresa Slade, the Elbert County judge who gave the sentencing on Tuesday, January 30, said,

"This had a pretty big impact on the community. People were hurt, people were scared [by Whitworth’s actions]."

Expand Tweet

Defense attorney claimed that Whitworth had a disturbed mental health status

As per KKTV, William Lilly Whitworth said she wanted to be an artist. She also apologized for her actions. In the courtroom, she said:

"I’m truly sorry. I thank God I got out. You get addicted to the pain, depression, and isolation."

Meanwhile, the general council for School District 20, Tonya Thompson, as per the news outlet, said:

"School should not be a place associated with fear. Overall confidence and school safety have been impacted."

Expand Tweet

Per the Denver Gazette, defense attorney Elizabeth Jones said a prison sentence would do more harm than good in William Lilly Whitworth's case. However, prosecutor Eva Wilson and Judge Slade believed a prison sentence was the only option to keep the community safe from Whitworth. Wilson added that she sent a text to her mom, writing,

"How clear do I have to make it. I'm going to walk into Timberview Middle School with an AR."

Wilson further mentioned that Whitworth wrote that she wanted to kill at least 30 people.