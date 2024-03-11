What did Jaylen Johnson do? Charges explored as Olivette man accused of fatally shooting mother

25-year-old Jaylen Johnson allegedly shot his mother to death on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Olivette, Missouri. Johnson reportedly mistook the victim for an intruder before opening fire at her. Olivette police confirmed that while Johnson's girlfriend tried to get help for the injured woman, she succumbed to her injuries while in the house.

Authorities have filed several charges against the suspected shooter including manslaughter. According to Johnson's lawyer, the victim entered the house through the backdoor which made his client believe that there was a burglar in the house.

Olivette man Jaylen Johnson has been accused of fatally shooting his mom, after mistaking her for a burglar

A tragic shooting took place at an Olivette residence after an alleged misunderstanding which led to a fatal result. 56-year-old Monica McNichols-Johnson was shot to death by her son, Jaylen, after he thought she was an intruder getting into the house through the back door.

The incident took place on Thursday, at about 7.30 am in the house situated in the 9600 block of Huron Drive in the St. Louis suburb. The suspected shooter reportedly called the cops immediately after the shooting took place. KY3 reported that Johnson also has seemingly been quite distraught since the tragic incident happened.

Law enforcement officials reported that they have charged Jaylen Johnson with manslaughter and armed criminal action, in connection with Monica's demise. Police confirmed that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they had also administered life-saving measures to her, but she couldn't survive the fatal shooting.

KSDK reported that the cops believe that Jaylen can be a threat to the community at large. However, they refused to reveal further information regarding the case, as it is currently under active investigation.

Police discovered that Jaylen has no previous criminal record

According to KSDK, a statement has been issued by Jaylen Johnson's lawyer, William Goldstein. Goldstein claimed that he had known the family for quite some time. He said,

"I got a frantic call from Monica’s father telling me what happened that Jaylen thought an intruder was coming from the back door and he fired shots. This thing is all tragic and he hasn’t stopped crying since."

The attorney further added that both Jaylen and his mother, Monica, loved each other deeply. He additionally stated that shortly after the fatal shooting, the 25-year-old man called his grandfather to tell him what had happened in the house.

Attorney William Goldstein also shed light on the accessibility of weapons in society. He said,

"As long as we have this easy accessibility to guns in the community whether for good or bad, whether to just to defend your premises, unfortunately things like this happen."

From left: Jaylen Johnson and Monica McNichols-Johnson, (Image via @monpapa2016/X)

Goldstein is now representing Jaylen Johnson and added that the latter is in a "mess" right now. He also believes that the suspect will be freed on bond, given the facts that he has a job and also never had a prior criminal record. The bond review is expected to take place this week, on March 13.