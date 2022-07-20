What did Jesenea Miron do? Police identifies woman who impersonated a nurse to abduct infant from hospital

A California woman identified as Jesenea Miron, 23, has been charged with felony kidnapping for reportedly trying to abduct a newborn baby from a patient's room.

Miron was pretending to be a nurse as she snuck into the Riverside University Health System – Medical Center in Moreno Valley, California. A press release issued by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department detailed how Jesenea Miron pretended to be a newly hired nurse to "gain access to a medical unit where newborn infants were present."

Jesenea Miron, 23, of California, was arrested after dressing up as a nurse and attempting to steal an infant from a Riverside University Health System - Medical Center in Moreno Valley.

The release further stated that Jesenea Miron:

"...Entered a patient's hospital room and identified herself as a nurse. While inside the patient's room, she attempted to take their newborn infant."

Fortunately, Miron failed to fulfill her objective after hospital staff confronted her. The authorities were notified immediately. However, by the time the deputies arrived, she had fled the scene.

Jesenea Miron case: Hospital staff commended for staying vigilant

Once the officials were alerted, they soon identified the suspect as Jesenea Miron. However, no details have been provided as to how the suspect picked the particular room. It is unknown whether she was driven by a particular motive.

Jesenea Miron was tracked down to a location in the Moreno Valley. Officials finally arrested her in the 11000 block of Weber Street in the city of Moreno Valley. Speaking about the arrest, deputies said:

"Additional items of evidentiary value were also located inside the residence."

CEO of RUHS Medical Center Jennifer Cruikshank said while speaking to news station KTLA-TV:

"Riverside University Health System – Medical Center has multiple layers of security to protect the safety and well-being of patients and staff, and we're thankful those systems and our vigilant staff were able to thwart this suspect."

She added:

"Our security protocols have been reviewed and reinforced, and we have additional sheriff's deputies on campus. We are also working with the family to address their concerns and ensure their emotional well-being."

Jesenea Miron is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center, and jail records show that her bail has been set at $1 million.

Similar cases

A similar situation occurred in Iowa where a man was accused of sneaking into a hospital and bottle-feeding a baby. Reportedly, he claimed to be the father of the child.

A few years ago, in Cleveland, authorities were alerted about a woman who would steal babies from hospitals as she was allegedly "running an ongoing scam involving a fake pregnancy."

In another case, a woman admitted to posing as a nurse, sneaking into a Florida hospital, and running away with a newborn. The accused even raised the kid as her own daughter. However, she was sentenced to 18 years in prison after her arrest.

