What did Joe Biden say about Jimmy Carter? Eulogy revelation sparks concern online 

Joe Biden’s recent comment about Jimmy Carter left social media users concerned about the former U.S. president’s health condition. Biden spoke about Carter's health during a Democratic Party fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California and said:

“I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough.”

Shortly after, the president accidentally revealed that Carter had reportedly asked Biden to deliver his eulogy when he dies:

“He asked me to do his eulogy. Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.”

According to The New York Post, Biden commented on Carter near the end of his speech as he discussed his cancer moonshot initiative while seeking more funding for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

The update on Jimmy Carter’s health came after the 39th U.S. president decided to enter hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, last month. At the time, The Carter Center issued a statement that read:

“After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team.”

According to the Hill, on February 27, Carter’s niece announced that the politician still has “some time in him.”

Last month, CNN reported that President Biden was informed about Carter’s declining health and decision to enter hospice care.

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared that Biden and Carter have “known each other since 1976.” The Democrats reportedly grew close after Biden became the first elected official outside Georgia to endorse Carter for president.

CNN claimed that Joe Biden last saw Carter during a 2021 Plains visit. The publication also noted that Biden is in close contact with Carter’s family and close advisers.

Twitter shares concern for Jimmy Carter following Joe Biden’s eulogy remark

Twitter shared concerns over Jimmy Carter's health (Image via Getty Images)

Joe Biden recently shared that former U.S. president Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy after his passing, before mentioning that that he “shouldn’t have” revealed the information in public.

The revelation came less than a month after Carter entered hospice care following a string of hospital visits. Biden’s comments also sparked concern online, with many social media users taking to Twitter to share their love and prayers for Carter:

Carter underwent elective surgery to remove a mass from his liver in August 2015. Later that month, the politician revealed that doctors had found melanoma in his brain and liver.

However, he was declared cancer-free in December of that same year after going through major recovery procedures. In May 2019, Carter underwent another surgery to treat a broken hip following a fall at his Georgia home.

In October 2019, Carter was seen with a forehead injury after surviving another fall at his home. Later that month, he suffered a minor pelvic fracture after falling at his home for the third time that year.

In November 2022, Carter underwent another procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from his falls. He was also admitted to the hospital in December for a urinary tract infection.

At 98 years of age, Jimmy Carter is the longest-living U.S. President.

