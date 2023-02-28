"This is just embarrassing": Joe Biden white boy remark at Black History event slammed as racist

American President Joe Biden was slammed online after he told White House attendees “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid” during an event hosted to celebrate Black History Month.

On February 27, the 80-year-old made controversial remarks after jokingly sharing that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has stopped talking to him. While referring to a group of African-American sororities and fraternities, Joe Biden said:

“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid. I know where the power is … you think I’m joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine.”

End Wokeness @EndWokeness Biden at Black History event: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid" Biden at Black History event: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid" https://t.co/QrtAiWxKfy

President Biden said that Hakeem Jeffries was present there despite the fact that he campaigned for him when he ran for the first time. Speaking about Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), he said:

“I campaigned for him too. You know what this means is, they don’t talk to me any more. I’m only kidding.”

Joe Biden's attempt to crack self-deprecating jokes was not well received online, as people slammed him for being a racist.

"People constantly talking about race are racists": Twitter reacts on Joe Biden's comments during the White House event

After Joe Biden's comments from February 27's White House event celebrating Black History Month went viral, Twitterati slammed him for being a racist. Several users expressed their disgust with the President's comments, with one even pointing out that things would have been different if Donald Trump made the same "jokes."

Others just called it his trick to get African-American people to vote for him. Check out some of these tweets below:

During his speech on February 26, President Joe Biden praised Representative James Clyburn (D-South Carolina) for supporting him prior to the South Carolina primary in 2020. This endorsement saved Biden from being trounced by far-left Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

The American President also boasted about Kamala Harris, who is black, being the country's Vice President, along with Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is also black, to be his only Supreme Court nominee. This is not the first time that President Biden has been trolled for his comments.

In January 2023, the president referred to Harris as "President Harris" instead of Vice President Harris during a press conference at the White House while announcing his trip to El Paso, Texas:

“President Harris, led this effort to make this better in the countries from which they are leaving… Thanks to her leadership, she’s been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.”

As of writing, President Biden has not responded to backlash faced online over his comments.

