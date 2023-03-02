What did Joe Budden say about Michael B Jordan? Rapper slammed over comments on Lorel corny drama

American media personality Joe Budden is now under fire for his March 1 comments about Michael B. Jordan's run-in with his former classmate and radio show host, Lore'l at a red-carpet interview.

The incident in question occurred on Thursday, February 23, 2023, during a screening of Creed III, which stars Jordan. At the event, he was approached by The Morning Hustle host for an interview, during which he briefly questioned her about her past comments on a podcast, where she had called him corny.

The New Jersey native took to his podcast, The Joe Budden Podcast, to blast the Black Panther antagonist for publicly calling out Lore'l. He called the actor's actions "corny," adding:

"If I bring back those White girl rumors, then it's gon' sound even crazier. Why you talking to our sisters like that on the red carpet when you don't talk to White b*tches like that?"

"I think you prolly should sit out": Joe Budden criticized online for comments

As news of the 42-year-old's comments spread, internet users were left unimpressed and took to social media in support of Michael B Jordan. Joe Budden soon became a trending topic on Twitter.

While some commented that the Creed III star did nothing wrong, and his actions were fair, many others were critical of Budden's statements. They brought forth past instances where the former rapper abused and disrespected women. Twitterati called him a "straight-up hater."

User @StarfireKidz summarized the podcast host's hypocrisy, stating:

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Twitter/ @StarfireKidz)

Another user, @HarlemBKChina, pointed out how Joe Budden spoke over and ignored the only black woman on the panel talking about treating them right.

Booby Shmurda aka Big Auntie 💅🏽 @HarlemBKChina Joe Budden commenting emphatically on how black men should treat black women all while repeatedly talking over and ignoring the black woman in the room is the kind of tone deafness that makes it unwatchable for ME. Joe Budden commenting emphatically on how black men should treat black women all while repeatedly talking over and ignoring the black woman in the room is the kind of tone deafness that makes it unwatchable for ME.

Even those who supported the former rapper made a statement against him. User @luscious413 commented:

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @luscious413)

Here are more comments speaking out against Budden:

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @behatibeauty)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @comedian_kendallneal)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @laydee theorginal)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @snipersaidthat)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @mzradiant08)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @jddaigotti)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @kinda_thepublicist)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @wittynpretty)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @sheisashnicole)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @youngprice_)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @jriggz)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @_ashleyann)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @justichia)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @_chepkoech93_)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @elegant8300)

A comment criticizing Budden (Image via Instagram/ @qualitytime_podcast)

C.J. @PositivelyCJ I don’t think Michael B. Jordan was corny for that interview. People acting like he caused a scene, cussing her out, and calling her out her name.



Joe Budden a made a career out of being corny towards women I don’t think Michael B. Jordan was corny for that interview. People acting like he caused a scene, cussing her out, and calling her out her name.Joe Budden a made a career out of being corny towards women

Lore'l said that her co-host was the one who called Jordan "corny"

During Michael B. Jordan's interaction with Lore'l, the former referred to a 2021 episode of the Undressing Room podcast, where he alleged that the host had deemed him "corny."

Lore'l, however, explained that she was misquoted and it was her co-host Dominique da Diva, who had commented on the actor. While discussing Jordan's relationship with Lori Harvey, da Diva had said:

"You know what I really think deep down inside? I think that Michael B. Jordan is a nice, corny guy, and I don’t mean that as a slight."

Jordan is yet to make any comments in response to Joe Budden's stance on the matter.

Poll : 0 votes